Genshin Impact: Divine Chorus artifacts – stats and how to get it

The Divine Chorus is a new upcoming artifact set in Genshin Impact Version 2.3, designed to benefit healing characters who can deal some damage on the side. The 4-piece Divine Chorus set has a unique passive that may possibly bring some weaker healers to viability.

Unfortunately, the Divine Chorus location has not yet been revealed. However, as Version 2.3 has entered beta testing, the location should be revealed fairly recently and will be updated accordingly. We can guess, however, that the artifact set will be present near the new Tsurumi Island. There is no word of a new island on Version 2.3, so you can expect the new domain to be located somewhere around there.

Pair this piece with a Kokomi or Qiqi, who deal a relatively low amount of damage but deal a high amount of healing. This will not work so well with healers like Diona or Bennett, who don’t output as much healing as the former.

Set Bonuses

2-piece: +15% Healing Bonus

4-piece: Healing effects generate a Healing Bubble up to once per 3.5s. Healing bubbles will accumulate Stacked Healing as characters get healed. Healing Bubbles bursts after 3s, healing nearby characters for 50% of Stacked Healing and damaging nearby enemies for 90% of Stacked Healing.

All Pieces

Sea-Dyed Blossom

Deep Palace’s Plume

Cowry of Parting

Pearl Cage

Crown of Watatsumi