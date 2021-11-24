How to access the Slumbering Court Domain in Genshin Impact

The Slumbering Court Domain was introduced to Genshin Impactin update 2.3. It is located on Seirai Island, to the west of Fort Hiraumi. To gain access to the domain, players simply need to visit it on the map. There are no associated quests or puzzles to solve to open the doors, unlike some other domains.

By completing the Slumber Court Domain, players can collect the Ocean-Hued Clam artifact set and the Opulent Dreams artifact set.

Like all Domains, the Slumbering Court is split into different difficulty levels, depending on your party level. You can see a list of the enemies you will be facing below. The recommended element for this domain is Electro.

Domain of Blessing: Necropolis I (Party Level 59) x1 Crackling Axe Mitachurl

x2 Large Hydro Slime

x7 Hydro Slime Domain of Blessing: Necropolis II (Party Level 69) x2 Crackling Axe Mitachurl

x2 Large Hydro Slime

x3 Hydro Slime

x3 Electro Hilichurl Shooter

x3 Hilichurl Berserker Domain of Blessing: Necropolis III (Party Level 80) x4 Thundercraven Rifthound Whelp

x1 Thundercraven Rifthound

x2 Electro Hilichurl Shooter Domain of Blessing: Necropolis IV (Party Level 90) x7 Thundercraven Rifthound Whelp

x1 Thundercraven Rifthound

x1 Crackling Axe Mitachurl

Remember, you will need 20 Original Resin to claim your rewards after completing the Domain, so make sure you have enough before you start to farm it. You can also use a Condensed Resin to take advantage of double rewards.