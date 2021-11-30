Genshin Impact: Dragonspine Special Training – Agility Training Day Two guide

Genshin Impact Version 2.3 has a brand new event called the Dragonspine Special Training, and the event finally released its second set of challenges for travelers to face. One of them is the second day of Agility Training, which tasks you on running an obstacle course as fast as possible. Like the first day, you’ll collect insignias and power-ups along the way.

The faster you can complete the course, the more points you’ll earn. You can also earn points by collecting as many insignias throughout the course as possible. Like Day One, you’ll need 30,000 points to claim all the possible rewards today.

Like the first day, you can earn 30 Primogems, up to 90,000 Mora, some Weapon Enhancement Ores, and 240 Snowstrider Emblems. You can use the Snowstrider Emblems in the game’s event shop, where you can get some enhancement materials for the Cinnabar Spindle.

Travel to the Teleport Waypoint by the Entombed Ancient Palace. (There’s a symbol indicating the challenge’s location by the Waypoint.) It’s actually right by the Statue of the Seven, so it’s not a far walk at all. A sigil is waiting for you there to start the challenge.

Throughout the obstacle course, you can collect a variety of objects to increase your score. Insignias resembling coins will increase your points. There are also “blessings” that act as buffs for your characters.

Galespring Blessings (on the left) increase your character’s jump height, which is important when blocks of ice are in your way. Meanwhile, Ironskin Blessings will allow you to shatter these blocks of ice altogether, rendering them useless. Collect them to increase your time. There are also balls of light that will refill energy, allowing you to sprint for longer.

Recommended Characters

This obstacle course in particular takes you through a watery, icy land where mishaps can be common. Many of the recommendations from Day One still apply here, but you can also bring some other characters to make your experience smoother and safer.

Kazuha for example, allows you to recover from a missed jump. Aside from being a particularly jumpy course, there’s also an ice area where you can fall into the water. Kazuha’s Elemental Skill will help you recover from such situations.

If you’re having particular trouble with the ice portion of this stage, consider a Cryo character like Kaeya, who can create ice bridges to make your journey a little easier.