Genshin Impact – Farewell, My Shroom Buddies quest guide

Farewell, My Shroom Buddies is something of an epilogue to the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy questline. The tournament is won, the conspiracy thwarted, and all that’s left to do is to say your goodbyes to the characters and, of course, your eponymous shroom buddies.

Meet up with Layla

Unlike the last few quests, you’ll actually need to wait for two in-game days after the conclusion of “The Strongest Opponent! The Biggest Crisis!” before you can wrap things up. When the time comes, Paimon will suggest you make the rounds and say your farewells, starting with Layla. She can be found near Balfour’s stand in Port Ormos.

Layla’s time with her Fungus friend has seemingly had a good effect on her otherwise easily-fatigued constitution, allowing her to make some progress with her thesis and see new things in Sumeru. She’s still easily tuckered out though, so don’t run her too ragged if you happen to get her in the character event banners.

Meet up with Yae Miko

After catching up with Layla and Twirly-Whirly, the lot of you will need to seek out Yae Miko. Thankfully she’s not too far away, hanging out on the south-eastern docks of Port Ormos a short walk from Balfour’s stand.

Miko is on her way back to Inazuma, content not just with the inspiration gleaned for Souka’s new novel, but also with catching the Fatui conspirators in the act with your help. Before she boards, she entrusts her Fungus to you and Paimon to take to Haniyyah.

Meet up with Haniyyah

You’ll need to travel slightly further afield to find Haniyyah, who’s hanging out in the hills outside of Port Ormos. Upon meeting up with her and her newly-renamed Pyro Fungus Kindlejoy, you’ll hand over all your Fungal friends for safe keeping, at least until the next Beast Tamer Tournament rolls around.

When that might be is anyone’s guess, but in the meantime you can bask in the satisfaction of a questline concluded and rewards to the tune of 20000 Mora, 2 Hero’s Wit, and 4 Mystic Enhancement Ore. Don’t forget to complete the remainder of the event challenges to stock up on currency that you can spend on unlocking Dori as a character and other Fabulous Fungus Frenzy rewards.