How to unlock Dori as a playable character in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact’s Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event has plenty going on, with new gameplay mechanics, event challenges, and an enjoyable questline following the Traveler’s ascension through the ranks of the Nilotpala Cup Beast Tamer Tournament. But of all the rewards on offer in this appropriately autumnal event, one stands out in particular — the potential addition of Electro character Dori to your party. Yes, you can circumvent Genshin Impact’s usual lottery of character banners, but only for the duration of the event. Here’s how to invite her to join you.

Complete the quest “The Strongest Opponent! The Biggest Crisis!”

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlocking Dori requires a decent understanding of the various bits of the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event. First of all, you’ll need to complete the event quest “The Strongest Opponent! The Biggest Crisis!” This itself will require you to play through the rest of the event’s questline over a period of a few in-game days, and will see you rising through the ranks of the Nilotpala Cup and ultimately winning the title of champion.

You’ll actually bump into Dori over the course of one of the preceding quests, “Dual Missions: Progress and Probe!” She’ll provide some helpful evidence for you about the background of the tournament, and will ultimately help you unravel the mystery behind it. However, you’ll need to wait a little while longer to unlock her as a character.

Earn enough event currency

Screenshot by Gamepur

The other requirement for unlocking Dori revolves around the event currency for Fabulous Fungus Frenzy. There are two types of currency, Mushroom Currency and Fungus Medals, and you’ll need to amass 1000 of each to convince Dori to join you.

Thankfully, it’s not that difficult to earn event currency. You can get both types from completing the various event challenges — the Fungus Capture and Coruscating Potential challenges will score you Mushroom Currency, while the Special Training ones will get you Fungus Medals.

Unlock Dori

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve met the prerequisites, unlocking Dori is as simple as heading to the Events Overview page and selecting the “Treasure of Dream Garden” option under “Fabulous Fungus Frenzy.” Cough up the required Mushroom Currency and Fungus Medals, and Dori will now be a member of your party. Make sure to train her up appropriately and then take her for a spin on the battlefield.