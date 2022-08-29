Genshin Impact: “Further Observation” Quest Guide

As part of the Archon Quest Chapter III: Act I – “Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark,” players will need to complete the “Further Observation” sub-quest. Although the overall quest line is long and can be a hassle to complete, the sub-quest is pretty straightforward and doesn’t require you to fulfil extraordinary prerequisites. That said, if you are struggling with the “Further Observation” quest in Genshin Impact, refer to the guide below.

How to complete Genshin Impact: “Further Observation” Quest

Once you accept the “Further Observation” quest from the “Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark” questline, you’ll be tasked with searching Collei, who is a trainee forest ranger in the Avidya Forest. The exact location where you need to search for Collei will automatically get marked on the map, but for anyone still confused, it is just south of Avidya Forest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you reach the location, there will be a wooden staircase nearby. Use Climb up the stairs, and you’ll come across Collei interacting with Tighnari. After the interaction ends, collei will ask you to go to the nearby Statue of Seven. However, you’ll also need to examine lamps along the path. This is a very easy task as you just have to follow the path and examine lamps that come across your way.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the end of your path, you’ll come across a large stone with a Statue of Seven on top of it. Climb up the rock and interact with the statue, followed by talking to Collei again. Once done, you’ll need to return to Gandharva Ville and wait until 08:00 am the following day. The location you need to go to will automatically get marked on the map, and you simply have to reach there at the required time. This will conclude the quest, and you will get the corresponding rewards.