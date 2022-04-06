Genshin Impact: Haran Geppaku Futsu – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

Haran Geppaku Futsu is a 5-star weapon that increases a character’s Elemental DMG by a substantial amount. The weapon is an exclusive release alongside Kamisato Ayato, a new 5-star character who this weapon was specially made for.

The Haran Geppaku Futsu is a limited featured weapon, and will only appear during specifically featured rate-ups. The Haran Geppaku Futsu will be featured during the first half of Version 2.6’s limited weapon banner and has never been featured before.

Haran Geppaku Futsu’s Stats

Rarity: 5-star

ATK: 46 Base ATK, 608 at Level 90

Secondary Stat: Crit Rate%

Secondary Stat level: 7.2% at Level 1, 33.1% at Level 90

Passive: Honed Flow: Obtain 12% All Elemental DMG Bonus. When other nearby party members use Elemental Skills, the character equipping this weapon will gain 1 Wavespike stack. Max 2 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. When the character equipping this weapon uses an Elemental Skill, all stacks of Wavespike will be consumed to gain Rippling Upheaval: each stack of Wavespike consumed will increase Normal Attack DMG by 20% for 8s.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Narukami’s Wisdom, x3 Gloomy Statuette, x3 Old Hanguard, x10000 Mora Level 40 x5 Narukami’s Joy, x12 Gloomy Statuette, x12 Old Hanguard, x20000 Mora Level 50 x9 Narukami’s Joy, x9 Dark Statuette, x9 Kageuchi Hanguard, x30000 Mora Level 60 x5 Narukami’s Affection, x18 Dark Statuette, x14 Kageuchi Hanguard, x45000 Mora Level 70 x9 Narukami’s Affection, x14 Deathly Statuette, x9 Famed Hanguard, x55000 Mora Level 80 x6 Narukami’s Valor, x27 Deathly Statuette, x18 Famed Hanguard, x65000 Mora

Is the Haran Geppaku Futsu any good?

The Haran Geppaku Futsu is a great 5-star option for its high base ATK and high Crit Rate substat, making it a great option for any Sword character. The passive also has a flat 12% Elemental DMG bonus that is useful for any character aside from Physical carries.

The Normal Attack DMG bonus is primarily helpful for Kamisato Ayato, but it has limited usage on other characters. The stats of this weapon carry it, making it just about useful for any character, but there are better options for other characters if your name is not Kamisato Ayato.

Still, if you have this weapon and not Kamisato Ayato and are in need of a great Sword, consider putting this weapon on Keqing or Kaeya. This weapon will still serve them well, despite the fact that there are slightly better options.