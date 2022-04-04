How to get Lumenspar in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has seen its fair share of new locations, enemies, and powerful weapons. Each major update usually includes a new location, often associated with several world quests. Update 2.6 which was recently released features new areas to explore. The Lumenstone Adjuvant Gadget is a new quest item featured in this update. This guide will explain how to get Lumenspar, the rare material required to upgrade this rare artifact.

World Level Requirements

image via HoYoverse

In order to find Lumenspar, you must have a handful of pre-requisites met.

Adventure Rank 30 or above.

Completed the “Chapter II, Act III – Omnipresence Over Mortals Archon Quest

Once you have met these requirements, you can begin Act IV, titled Requiem of the Echoing Depths. This questline is broken into four smaller sections. It will also introduce you to the Lumenstone Adjuvant Gadget, and the Lumenspar needed to power it up.

The Chasm Underground Mines

image via HoYoverse

Once you can access this quest, a new area opens up to explore. The Chasm Underground Mines is a new location full of new things to see and enemies to battle. It’s home to two new materials. Lumenstone Ore and Lumenspar. Lumenspar is strictly located in this new location and nowhere else in the game.

It’s found throughout the mines, and most are required to make your way through the mines. Unlike Lumenstone ore, this area contains 80 Lumenspar. Finding all 80 is required to fully finish the Lumenstone Adjuvant Gadget. Lumenspar is big compared to most other world collectibles, so spotting them isn’t difficult.