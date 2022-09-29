Genshin Impact: Missive Windspear – how to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Missive Windspear is a 5-star weapon in Genshin Impact added in Version 3.1. This event weapon is only available for a limited amount of time but is a great option to buff your Polearm characters who rely on Elemental Mastery to deal damage.

To obtain the Missive Windspear, you need to participate in the “Of Ballads and Brews” event in Genshin Impact Version 3.1 by attaining 200 Festive Fever. Unfortunately, after the event ends, there will be no way to earn this weapon anymore, so be sure to participate in the event before it’s over. Typically, event weapons are not re-run, so this period of time is likely the only time you can get this weapon.

Related: Should you pull for Cyno or Venti in Genshin Impact Version 3.1?

Missive Windspear’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 42 at Level 1, 510 at Level 90

Secondary Stat: ATK%

Secondary Stat level: 9% at Level 1, 41.3% at Level 90

Passive: The Wind Unattained: Within 10s after an Elemental Reaction is triggered, ATK is increased by 12% and Elemental Mastery is increased by 48,

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Boreal Wolf’s Milk Tooth, x3 Gloomy Statuette, x2 Slime Condensate, x5,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth, x12 Gloomy Statuette, x8 Slime Condensate, x15,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth, x6 Dark Statuette, x6 Slime Secretions, x20,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang, x12 Dark Statuette, x9 Slime Secretions, x30,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang, x9 Deathly Statuette, x6 Slime Concentrate, x35,000 Mora Level 80 x4 Boreal Wolf’s Nostalgia, x18 Deathly Statuette, x12 Slime Concentrate, x45,000 Mora

Is the Missive Windspear good?

The Missive Windspear is a usable free-to-play weapon for those who do not have a better Polearm for their characters. The weapon can be good for characters who rely on triggering Elemental Reactions, like Xiangling.

However, in many cases, The Catch is a better free-to-play option, and you are better off using different Polearms for most of your characters. However, this is not a terrible option if you are just beginning the game or are missing Polearms to give your characters.

You might want to pair this Polearm as a free-to-play option for the new character, Cyno. However, characters who rely on strict damage such as Xiao or even Raiden Shogun should steer clear from this weapon as there are better options.