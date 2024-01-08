All Swords in Genshin Impact: An In-depth Guide

Genshin Impact is one of the most complex Gacha games that I have ever played. Part of the reason is the amount of weapons available to pair with the giant cast of characters players can collect.

Knowing what swords are available in the game is only half the battle. Players need to know what they do and how that pairs up with the characters’ abilities to bring out the best version of each character. Swords are one of the five types of weapons found in Genshin Impact and are the first weapon players are introduced to since they are the weapon of choice for the Traveler. Here is a list of all the available swords, what they do, and who should wield them.

List of Swords in Genshin Impact

Each 3-5 star sword will have a second stat and a passive ability that will match up best with specific characters. The 1-2 star swords are best used for leveling up the higher star weapons. They do not have any additional abilities, just a base ATK amount.