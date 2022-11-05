Genshin Impact Sequential Trail II guide — Day 2 Adventurer’s Trials

Genshin Impact has a new limited-time event called Adventurer’s Trials. There are many different challenges for this event, and for each day, there is a Sequential Trail containing three different challenges. Complete these Sequential Trails grants you various rewards, making this event a great opportunity to earn some freebies. This Genshin Impact guide will cover day two challenges of Adventurer’s Trials, Sequential Trail II.

Adventurer’s Trail Day 2: Sequential Trail II

There are three fun challenges on Sequential Trail II. Completing these challenges is easy, but some mechanics can be tricky at first, like freezing the water in the second challenge. Below is how you can complete all three challenges of Adventurer’s Trials day 2 to earn 60 Primogem, 20,000 Mora, 20 Philosophies of Resistance, and 6 Adventurer’s Experience.

Challenge 1: Boulder Run

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the first challenge, you must collect 240 adventure coins by avoiding the giant pinballs and small dirt monsters. It’s a straightforward challenge; you can easily complete it by avoiding both types of monsters on the field. Additionally, you can use Yelin’s ability to move quickly through the field and collect coins more efficiently.

Challenge 2: Verdant Tsunami

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second challenge is a bit more tricky as there is water, and you need to use ice to freeze it to move between platforms and collect 180 adventure coins. To freeze the water, use Sayu’s ability and hit the ice slimes and then move towards the water, which will freeze it.

Challenge 3: Thunderlit Battlefield

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last challenge is easy; you need to use Nahida’s dendro abilities with thunder to cause the catalyze effects. Using these effects, start defeating the enemies, and after killing 20 of them, you will end the third challenge. This will also complete your Adventurer’s Trail Day 2.