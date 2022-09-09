Genshin Impact: “The Children of Vimara Village” Quest Guide

In Genshin Impact, The Children of Vimara Village is the second quest in the Part I: Woodland encounter quest series, which is in itself the first part of the Aranyaka world quest series. In order to start Aranyaka Part I: Woodland Encounter, you need to speak to Rana, who is being attacked by Mushrooms on the road west of Gandharva Ville in Sumeru. You can actually access Sumeru as soon as you complete the first act of the game — Prologue: Act I – The Outlander Who Caught the Wind — but we wouldn’t advise it until your characters are at least level 30 or so.

How to complete The Children of Vimara Village

When you approach Rana, she’ll request your help against three Mushrooms. Defeating the Mushrooms will complete the Woodland Encounter quest (and start the Woodland Encounter Quest series). Depending on what dialogue options you chose, your first step in The Children of Vimara Village will be to talk to or else follow Rana. Follow Rana a short distance and she will lead you to the Withering Zone. Agree to use your elemental powers to clean up the Withering Zone.

How to clean up the Withering Zone

Use the nearby Auspicious Branch to summon Dendograna (it looks like a teardrop-shaped tree stump with a Dendograna forest spirit rotating in it). Now, with the Dendograna circling you, perform an aimed or charged attack on one of the Withering Branches nearby (they have glowing red tops). Repeat this on all of the Withering Branches (there are three), then interact with the Tumor of the Withering (the large “hub” Withering Branch) to clean up the Withering Zone.

Vimara Village

Next, follow the map marker to Vimara Village, and you’ll meet Rana’s grandpa, Amadhiah. Follow Rana into the village and talk to Aphonso, and you’ll learn that some of the village’s children have been going missing. Agree to tell the children some stories, then follow them up to Rana’s house. Talk to each of the children individually — it doesn’t make much difference which dialogue options you choose, you’ll get some useful quest information from each child anyway. Agree to help Rana clear some more Withering Zones, then follow the map marker to an area just north of the village. When you meet Rana again, say, “Let’s go.” to complete the Children of Vimara Village quest.