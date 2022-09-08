Where to find Dusk Birds in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is a game filled with different quests, puzzles, riddles, and more, keeping players entertained and engaged, and it’s one of the best experiences to explore and stumble upon some of them. There are also a lot of colorful wildlife creatures throughout the world of Teyvat, which feature in said activities. Take, for example, the Dusk Bird. While exploring Sumeru, you must have seen them in some areas. But did you know they are a part of a fun puzzle quest line? If not, read on, and we will explain where to find these elusive creatures and the quest they’re connected.

Dusk Birds location in Genshin Impact

A species of colorful birds found in warm climates and jungles of Sumeru, the Dusk Birds are easy to spot with their turquoise plumage, orange stomachs, and bright red beaks. However, they are skittish birds and will fly away at the closest sign of someone approaching them. Rainy weather, in particular, seems to make them even more prone to escaping than usual. There are several locations where these birds are prone to showing up, generally found in the areas:

Clustered in and around Lokapala Jungle .

. In a wider area of Avidya Forest .

. Around Vimara Village .

. Along the ravine between Gandha Hill and Cinnabar Cliff.

To be able to hunt these birds, you will have to find a way to sneak up on them. The best way to do it is by using a bow wielder character. Outside of hunting them for the Foal drops, which is highly inefficient, you can also try capturing them for Furnishing purposes.

How to start and complete A Short Encounter with a Rare Bird quest line

Hunting for Dusk Birds is a significant part of an exploration world quest line called A Short Encounter with a Rare Bird. To begin this quest, you have to kill Shroomboars that are surrounding a Sweet Flower on the hill that’s near the Ruins of Dahri. More precisely, it’s the hill north of the Ruins and east of Caravan Ribat. After killing them, you will get the blue exclamation point that notes that a quest is available.

After talking to the Forest Ranger, you pick up the quest and will be tasked with hunting a Dusk Bird south of Apam Woods. Remember that they like to fly away if you get close, so bring a bow user that can sneak up. Alloy is perfect since she also has a trait that doesn’t disturb wildlife.

After hunting the first bird, you will be attacked by two Eremite Crossbows and an Eremite Ravenbeak Halberdier. Defeat them and talk to Shefket, who will then tell you to hunt for a Dusk Bird north of Apam Woods.

After hunting the second bird, you will be approached by the Eremites, and after talking to them, you will be tasked to hunt another Dusk Bird, this time in the mountains east of Apam Woods.

After you successfully hunt the third Dusk Bird, you’ll briefly talk to Shefket, before being attacked by three waves of Treasure Hoarders:

First wave: 1 Treasure Hoarders: Pyro Potioneer 1 Treasure Hoarders: Hydro Potioneer 2 Treasure Hoarders: Seaman

Second wave: 4 Treasure Hoarders: Marksman

Third wave: 1 Treasure Hoarders: Crusher 1 Treasure Hoarders: Seaman 1 Treasure Hoarders: Handyman



After defeating all of them, talk to Orhan to get your reward: