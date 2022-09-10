Genshin Impact vs. Tower of Fantasy – Which one should you play?

Genshin Impact and Tower of Fantasy are two open world RPGs that have developed a massive player base. They continue to be popular, with Genshin Impact known as one of the top games in the genre. The two games are known to have many similarities, and it can be tough to decide which one you should play.

Both games are free, and you lose nothing by trying them out. But since both games are large, you may not have enough time to invest in each game and see which one is right for you. Here is a quick rundown of features in both games, which should help you decide which RPG is right for you.

#1. Multiplayer experiences

Screenshot by Gamepur

Genshin Impact is designed to be played as a single-player experience, as you take on the role of the protagonist and experience the world on your own. It’s similar to RPGs such as Elden Ring or Dark Souls, where there may be online cooperation but it is largely played independently. There are opportunities for co-op play, but they are limited to at most four players.

Tower of Fantasy is an MMORPG, where you will interact with other players on your adventure. Except for the tutorials where you play by yourself as you learn, most of the game will involve running into other players. Most challenges are designed to be tackled with other players, and you can also fight in PvP formats with the Apex League.

#2. Monetization

Screenshot by Gamepur

Both games involve some sort of monetization, where you can buy in-game items with real money. Genshin Impact is known for having costly gacha (loot box) mechanics where unlocking characters and equipment can cost a lot of money. The odds of rolling great characters and equipment can be low, and you can end up spending large amounts of money just to get what you want.

Fortunately, if you aren’t willing to spend money and don’t go for every latest release, you can complete Genshin Impact without any real life transactions. You might take more time to beat the game than other people who paid, but at no point are you forced to pay in order to complete the game.

Tower of Fantasy has more limited time events and better odds when it comes to their gacha mechanics. They have better “pity” mechanics where you are guaranteed the highest rarity after 80 “pulls” of banner rolling. But even with these mechanics, there are PvP environments where players who spend a lot of money on gachas end up with gear/equipment that allows them to dominate over players who are unlucky/aren’t spending money.

This has resulted in some “pay-to-win” labels for Tower of Fantasy. It can feel that you either spend money on the gacha system or fall behind players who have a bigger bank account to spend.

#3. In-game content

Screenshot by Gamepur

Genshin Impact offers several character arcs and dungeons to explore, which can take a lot of time to fully complete. When you are done, there’s not much to do. Just as completing all the content in a regular RPG makes it feel empty, Genshin Impact hits that same problem when you have finished the game. There are daily quests and the Spiral Abyss, but the novelty can quickly wear off.

Tower of Fantasy has significantly more activities to do, along with daily and weekly missions that you can tackle with other players. As an MMORPG, there will always be events or new releases that give you a reason to go back in and play. It might feel repetitive after a while, but it can be a fun activity if you found the right group of people to play with.

#4. Character customization

Screenshot by Gamepur

Genshin Impact’s character customization options are limited to the first two characters you can choose from when starting out. This eventually changes as you gain more characters to work with, and you can choose which character you would like to control. You cannot change anything about these character designs, and are stuck with what you get.

Tower of Fantasy leans into the traditional character customization that you expect of an MMORPG. You can customize as many features as you like, or choose a preset design if you can’t decide. If you are a player who likes to create the perfect character to explore a new world, these customization options stand out from what you get with Genshin Impact.

#5. Combat

Image via miHoYo

Genshin Impact’s combat revolves around working with four characters in a team. You will combine abilities and experiment with their synergy to pull off great elemental attacks. Tower of Fantasy’s combat involves fighting as a lone individual, but you have aerial combat and weapon specialties to fight to your preference.

Genshin Impact has a simpler combat system than Tower of Fantasy, which is easier to learn and master. Tower of Fantasy gives you more options when it comes to combat, as you fight on your own with a large number of abilities given to you.

Conclusion

If you are looking for a simple online game to pick up and something you can play on your own, Genshin Impact is the game for you. You don’t have to spend any money if you don’t want to, learning to play is easy, and you can get started quickly.

If you want an MMORPG experience that gives you great character customization options, and you desire interactions with other people, Tower of Fantasy is the right choice. You might spend more money, but you get real advantages that you can use in-game, as well as PvP environments.

Every player will have their preferences, but by looking at the points above, you can get a good idea about which game is right for you. If you’re not convinced, both games are free to download and play, and you can see for yourself which game fits your preferences.