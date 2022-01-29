Genshin Impact: “Wondrous Shadows” Day 2 Event Quest Guide
Casting shadows.
Wondrous Shadows is an event in Genshin Impact as a part of the larger Fleeting Flight in Colors event. The event tasks you with creating objects from shadows. If you’re able to create a correct object, then you get some great rewards like Primogems.
If you haven’t solved the prior three riddles, check out this guide for answers. As with the first day, you need to rotate the wooden apparatus to create shapes from shadows. Today’s set of puzzles is a little more complicated though, as you need to handle two segments instead of one.
First Riddle
First, rotate the full image so it looks like this:
Then, insert the second piece to better match the image shown on the bottom-left. Your goal is to make the same image.
Second Riddle
First, rotate the full image so it looks like the one below:
Then, try to create the scales with the second segment. It should look like the scales on the bottom-left of the image.
Third Riddle
First, rotate the full image so it looks like the one below:
Take the second segment and rotate it to create a circle like the one on the bottom left. It’ll take the appearance of mora.
For solving these riddles, you’ll earn 90 Primogems and 600 Affluence Talismans which you can use at the Event Shop. The next set of riddles will be the final set.