Genshin Impact: “Wondrous Shadows” Day 2 Event Quest Guide

Wondrous Shadows is an event in Genshin Impact as a part of the larger Fleeting Flight in Colors event. The event tasks you with creating objects from shadows. If you’re able to create a correct object, then you get some great rewards like Primogems.

If you haven’t solved the prior three riddles, check out this guide for answers. As with the first day, you need to rotate the wooden apparatus to create shapes from shadows. Today’s set of puzzles is a little more complicated though, as you need to handle two segments instead of one.

First Riddle

First, rotate the full image so it looks like this:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Then, insert the second piece to better match the image shown on the bottom-left. Your goal is to make the same image.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Second Riddle

First, rotate the full image so it looks like the one below:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Then, try to create the scales with the second segment. It should look like the scales on the bottom-left of the image.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Third Riddle

First, rotate the full image so it looks like the one below:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Take the second segment and rotate it to create a circle like the one on the bottom left. It’ll take the appearance of mora.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For solving these riddles, you’ll earn 90 Primogems and 600 Affluence Talismans which you can use at the Event Shop. The next set of riddles will be the final set.