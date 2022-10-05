Genshin Impact: Xiphos’ Moonlight – how to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Xiphos’ Moonlight is a 4-star Sword weapon added in Genshin Impact Version 3.1. This support weapon empowers characters who scale off of Elemental Mastery, giving your team a huge boost in Energy Recharge. This great weapon will make a great fit for any of your sword characters who love elemental reactions like Vaporize.

To obtain the Xiphos’ Moonlight, the weapon must be featured as an available 4-star weapon on the Weapon Event Wish banner. Unlike most 4-star weapons in the game, the Xiphos’ Moonlight is only available to pull through this method, meaning you cannot obtain this weapon in the Standard Event Wish or Character Event Wish banners. Currently, the Wandering Evenstar is not available yet.

Xiphos’ Moonlight’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 42 at Level 1, 510 at Level 90

Secondary Stat: Elemental Mastery

Secondary Stat level: 36 at Level 1, 165 at Level 90

Passive: Jinni’s Whisper: The following effect will trigger every 10s: The equipping character will gain 0.036% Energy Recharge for each point of Elemental Mastery they possess for 12s, with nearby party members gaining 30% of this buff for the same duration. Multiple instances of this weapon can allow this buff to stack. This effect will still trigger even if the character is not on the field.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Copper Talisman of the Forest Dew, x3 Damaged Prism, x2 Faded Red Satin, x5,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew, x12 Damaged Prism, x8 Faded Red Satin, x15,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew, x6 Turbid Prism, x6 Trimmed Red Silk, x20,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Silver Talisman of the Forest Dew, x12 Turbid Prism, x9 Trimmed Red Silk, x30,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Silver Talisman of the Forest Dew, x9 Radiant Prism, x6 Rich Red Brocade, x35,000 Mora Level 80 x4 Golden Talisman of the Forest Dew, x18 Radiant Prism, x12 Rich Red Brocade, x45,000 Mora

Is the Xiphos’ Moonlight any good?

The Xiphos’ Moonlight is a very good support weapon for characters who rely on Elemental Mastery in their kits. The Energy Recharge you gain from this weapon is significant and is spread across your entire team, making this a great option to bolster the support capabilities of characters like Kazuha or Kuki Shinobu.

This weapon will also likely perform well on Dendro characters such as the Dendro Traveler and upcoming Nahida. Note: if you have multiple weapons at the same time, the buffing effect of this weapon will stack. It’s recommended not to refine this weapon and spread the buffing effects throughout your entire team.