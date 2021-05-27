Give an item to the Hilichurl in Genshin Impact – Mimi Tomo Day 1 quest step

With the Mimi Tomo event underway in Genshin Impact, players have new quests to complete, and lots of new quest steps to finish. One of those quest steps is to translate something from a hungry Hilichurl and figure out what exactly it is he wants. This is one of the steps that players will need to complete to track down the Unusual Hilichurl on the first day of the event.

Ella Musk will give players the Handy Handbook of Hilichurlian that they can use to look up different phrases that the Hilichurls will use. The first Hilichurl they find that is willing to speak to them will use the phrase “Mita Movo Lata”, and players will need to use the book to figure out what it means.

The direct translation for this phrase is actually “meat in the water”, and the Hilichurl is referring to fish or crab, or any other type of food that is an animal and comes from the water such as prawns. Players will need to interact with the Hilichurl and select some fish or crab meat from their inventory and give it to them to move on to the next part.

Players can open the Handy Handbook of Hilichurlian at any time by going to the Mimi Tomo section in the events menu and hitting the prompted button for the Handbook near the bottom of the event description. If you need help with any other part of the first day of the event, we have a full guide on the Mini Tomo Day 1 to help you out.