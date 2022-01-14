God Of War New Game Plus – All Armor List & Their Stats

The God of War New Game Plus mode comes with a variety of armor sets for Kratos and Atreus to utilize. If you’re looking to take on some of the toughest challenges in the game. You’ll want to make sure you’re prepared to take higher-leveled beasts, and these armor sets will be able to assist you. In this guide, we cover all of the New Game plus armor sets and their stats in God of War.

List Of All New Game Plus Armors And Their Stats

New Game Plus Mode – All Chest Armors

1). Pauldron Of The Ancients +: Reinforced plates imbued with the power of an Ancient’s Heart grants this armor resistance to all Elemental damage.

Elemental Shielding – 33% resistance against FROST, BURN, AND POISON attacks. (Stacks up to to 85% max)

Resources – 75500 Hacksilver, 3 Ancient’s Heart, and 24 Skap Slag.

Strength – 50

Defense – 80

Enchantment Socket – 3

2). Breastplate Of The Traveler +: Reinforced with battled-hardened metal scraps from the Traveler’s armor. Increases VITALITY for warriors strong enough to wear it.

Protection Of The Traveler – Slowly regenerate a protective barrier that absorbs a single attack.

Resources – 75500 Hacksilver, 5 Traveler’s Armour Shard, and 24 Skap Slag.

Strength – 18

Defense – 80

Vitality – 60

Enchantment Socket – 3

3). Tyr’s Lost Unity Cuirass +: Cuirass forged from an offering made to Tyr: Blessed with Tyr’s Luck.

Tyr’s Luck – Low Perk activation chance to grant a short boost to STRENGTH, DEFENSE OR RUNIC when damaged.

Resources – 75500 Hacksilver, 1 Offering to Tyr, 24 Aegir’s Gold, and 24 Skap Slag.

Strength – 16

Defense – 65

Vitality – 9

Runic – 16

Luck – 24

Cooldown – 20

Enchantment Socket – 3

4). Ivaldi’s Spaulders Of Cursed Mist +: Mist Echoes imbue this armor with great power and increase your resistance to the Cursed Mist of Niflheim.

Regenerate Essence – Adds a minimal amount of constant Health regeneration. (Stacks up to 5 times max)

Resources – 75500 Hacksilver, 5 Niflheim Alloy, 1 Ivaldi’s Rusted Armor, and 24 Skap Slag.

Strength – 22

Defense – 65

Runic – 50

Enchantment Socket – 3

5). Ivaldi’s Cuirass Of Endless Mist +: Mist Echoes imbue this armor with great power, and increase your resistance to the Cursed Mist of Niflheim.

Regenerate Essence – Adds a minimal amount of constant Health regeneration. (Stacks up to 5 times max)

Resources – 75500 Hacksilver, 5 Niflheim Alloy, 1 Ivaldi’s Rusted Armor, and 24 Skap Slag.

Strength – 25

Defense – 76

Vitality – 35

Enchantment Socket – 3

6). Smouldering Brimstone Pauldron +: Armour forged in the Realm of Fire. Upgrade with Smouldering Embers to release its true potential.

Aura of Fire – Moderate Perk activation chance to grant Aura of Fire, increasing STRENGTH and restoring a small amount of Health, when damage is taken. Equip the complete Smouldering Brimstones set to increase the chance.

Resources – 75500 Hacksilver, 24 Smouldering Ember, and 24 Skap Slag.

Strength – 48

Defense – 70

Vitality – 20

Enchantment Socket – 3

7). Blazing Magma Pauldrons +: Armour forged in the Realm of Fire. Upgrade with Smouldering Embers to release its true potential.

Magma Shield – Moderate Perk activation chance to create a fiery shield that inflicts BURN damage to enemies and prevents interruptions by attacks when damage is taken. Equip the complete Blazing Magma set to increase the chance.

Resources – 75500 Hacksilver, 24 Smouldering Ember, and 24 Skap Slag.

Strength – 25

Defense – 74

Cooldown – 40

Enchantment Socket – 3

8). Breastplate Of Fallen Ash +: Armour forged in the Realm of Fire. Upgrade with Smouldering Embers to release its true potential.

Retaliation Of Fire – Moderate Perk activation chance to inflict concussive BURN damage to nearby enemies when damage is taken. Equip the complete Fallen Ash set to increase chance.

Resources – 75500 Hacksilver, 24 Smouldering Ember and 24 Skap Slag.

Strength – 25

Defense – 95

Enchantment Socket – 3

9). Sindri’s Royal Dwarven Breastplate +: Breastplate of the Dvegraeikr, crafted by Sindri. Rare metals favors RUNIC and COOLDOWN.

Arcane Protective Barrier – Moderate Perk activation chance to grant Protective Barrier, preventing damage from enemy attacks, when using a Runic attack.

Resources – 75500 Hacksilver, 1 Ultimate Sacrifice and 24 Skap Slag.

Runic – 44

Defense – 75

Luck – 14

Cooldown – 34

Enchantment Socket – 3

10). Brok’s Royal Dwarven Breastplate +: Breastplate of the Dvegraeikr, crafted by Brok. Rare metals favors LUCK and STRENGTH.

Raging Fury – Increase the rate at which Rage is gained by 10% (stacks up to 30% max).

Resources – 75500 Hacksilver, 1 Ultimate Sacrifice and 24 Skap Slag.

Strength – 44

Defense – 85

Luck – 25

Enchantment Socket – 3

11). Ivaldi’s Pauldron Of Deadly Mist +: Mist Echoes imbue this armor with great power and increase your resistance to the Cursed Mist of Niflheim.

Regenerating Essence – Adds a minimal amount of constant Health regeneration (Stacks up to five times max).

Resources – 75500 Hacksilver, 5 Niflheim Alloy, 1 Ivaldi’s Rusted Armor, and 24 Skap Slag.

Strength – 33

Runic – 27

Defense – 68

Vitality – 20

Enchantment Socket – 3

12). COD Of War Tunic: A curious garment with unusual properties.

Big Splash – Using a Healthstone or Ragestone creates a powerful explosion that inflicts FROST and BURN damage to all nearby enemies.

Resources – 75500 Hacksilver and 24 Skap Slag.

Strength – 20

Defense – 80

Vitality – 20

Luck – 50

Enchantment Socket – 3

13). Cuirass Of Ares: Armor forged in the fashion of the Greek God of War. A blessing and a curse.

Rage Fiend – Massively increase Rage gained, but reduces the size of the Rage Bar and increase drain rate during Spartan Rage. These effects grow significantly as more pieces of the Ares armor set are worn.

Resources – 75500 Hacksilver and 24 Skap Slag.

Strength – 40

Defense – 70

Luck – 20

Cooldown – 30

Enchantment Socket – 3

14). Cuirass Of The Valkyrie +: A true warrior’s armor, forged of metals from Valhalla. A Valkyrie’s essence favors well-rounded Stats.

Warrior’s Unstoppable Aura – Low Perk activation chance to grant Unstoppable Aura, preventing interruption by enemy attacks, on any successful hit.

Strength – 25

Defense – 84

Runic – 20

Vitality – 12

Cooldown – 31

15). Cuirass Of Zeus: Amor forged in the fashion of the king of the Greek gods. A blessing and a curse.

Glass Ballista – Massively increases the damage of Krato’s standard attacks, but also intensifies the damage he receives. Both effects grow significantly as more pieces of Zeus armor set are worn.

Strength – 40

Defense – 40

Runic – 40

New Game Plus Mode – All Wrist Armors

There are 15 additions in the wrist armor. All these offer some extra benefits that you can read below.

1). Gauntlet Of The Ancients +: Reinforced plates imbued with the power of an Ancient’s Heart grants this armor resistance to all Elemental damage.

Elemental Shielding – 33% resistance against FROST, BURN and POISON attacks. (Stacks up to to 85% max)

Resources – 56600 Hacksilver, 8 Ancient’s Rubble, and 20 Skap Slag.

Strength – 20

Runic – 20

Defense – 50

Enchantment Socket – 3

2). Gauntlet Of The Traveler +: Reinforced with battled-hardened metal scraps from the Traveller’s armor. Increases VITALITY for warriors strong enough to wear it.

Bare-handed Damage Increase – Increase the damage inflicted from all Bare-Handed attacks by 6% (stacks up to 18% max)

Resources – 56600 Hacksilver, 8 Traveler’s Grisly Trophy, 3 Traveler’s Armour Shard, and 20 Skap Slag.

Strength – 14

Defense – 60

Vitality – 45

Enchantment Socket – 3

3). Tyr’s Lost Unity Gauntlet +: Gauntlet forged from an offering made to Tyr: Blessed with Tyr’s Luck.

Tyr’s Luck – Low Perk activation chance to grant a short boost to STRENGTH, DEFENSE or RUNIC when damage is taken.

Resources – 56600 Hacksilver, 1 Offering to Tyr, 18 Aegir’s Gold, and 20 Skap Slag.

Strength – 12

Defense – 48

Vitality – 7

Runic – 12

Luck – 18

Cooldown – 15

Enchantment Socket – 3

4). Ivaldi’s Bracers Of Cursed Mist +: Mist Echoes imbue this armor with great power, and increase your resistance to the Cursed Mist of Niflheim.

Regenerate Essence – Adds a minimal amount of constant Health regeneration. (Stacks up to 5 times max)

Resources – 56600 Hacksilver, 5 Niflheim Alloy, 1 Ivaldi’s Rusted Armor, and 20 Skap Slag.

Strength – 18

Defense – 45

Runic – 40

Enchantment Socket – 3

5). Ivaldi’s Gauntlet Of Endless Mist +: Mist Echoes imbue this armor with great power, and increase your resistance to the Cursed Mist of Niflheim.

Regenerate Essence – Adds a minimal amount of constant Health regeneration. (Stacks up to 5 times max)

Resources – 56600 Hacksilver, 5 Niflheim Alloy, 1 Ivaldi’s Rusted Armor, and 20 Skap Slag.

Strength – 20

Defense – 58

Vitality – 25

Enchantment Socket – 3

6). Smouldering Brimstone Gauntlet +: Armour forged in the Realm of Fire. Upgrade with Smouldering Embers to release its true potential.

Aura of Fire – Moderate Perk activation chance to grant Aura of Fire, increasing STRENGTH and restoring a small amount of Health, when damage is taken. Equip the complete Smouldering Brimstones set to increase the chance.

Resources – 56600 Hacksilver, 18 Smouldering Ember, and 20 Skap Slag.

Strength – 37

Defense – 51

Vitality – 15

Enchantment Socket – 3

7). Blazing Magma Wrappings +: Armour forged in the Realm of Fire. Upgrade with Smouldering Embers to release its true potential.

Magma Shield – Moderate Perk activation chance to create a fiery shield that inflicts BURN damage to enemies and prevents interruptions by attacks when damage is taken. Equip the complete Blazing Magma set to increase the chance.

Resources – 56600 Hacksilver, 18 Smouldering Ember, and 20 Skap Slag.

Strength – 20

Defense – 54

Cooldown – 32

Enchantment Socket – 3

8). Gauntlet Of Fallen Ash +: Armour forged in the Realm of Fire. Upgrade with Smouldering Embers to release its true potential.

Retaliation Of Fire – Moderate Perk activation chance to inflict concussive BURN damage to nearby enemies when damage is taken. Equip the complete Fallen Ash set to increase the chance.

Resources – 56600 Hacksilver, 18 Smouldering Ember, and 20 Skap Slag.

Strength – 20

Defense – 75

Enchantment Socket – 3

9). Sindri’s Royal Dwarven Gauntlet +: Gauntlet of the Dvegraeikr, crafted by Sindri. Rare metals favor RUNIC and COOLDOWN.

Fire Mastery – Increase all BURN damage inflicted by 15% (stacks up to 50% max).

Resources – 56600 Hacksilver, 1 Scream of the Innocent and 20 Skap Slag.

Runic – 33

Defense – 56

Luck – 11

Cooldown – 26

Enchantment Socket – 3

10). Brok’s Royal Dwarven Gauntlet +: Gauntlet of the Dvegraeikr, crafted by Brok. Rare metals favor LUCK and STRENGTH.

Raging Fury – Increase the rate at which Rage is gained by 10% (stacks up to 30% max).

Resources – 56600 Hacksilver, 1 Screams of the Innocent and 20 Skap Slag.

Strength – 33

Defense – 64

Luck – 19

Enchantment Socket – 3

11). Ivaldi’s Gauntlet Of Deadly Mist +: Mist Echoes imbue this armor with great power and increase your resistance to the Cursed Mist of Niflheim.

Regenerating Essence – Adds a minimal amount of constant Health regeneration (Stacks up to five times max).

Resources – 56600 Hacksilver, 5 Niflheim Alloy, 1 Ivaldi’s Rusted Armor, and 20 Skap Slag.

Strength – 26

Runic – 21

Defense – 50

Vitality – 15

Enchantment Socket – 3

12). COD Of War Fin-Wraps: A curious garment with unusual properties.

Sea Change – If Kratos’s Health Bar is full, using Healthstones will grant Rage instead. If Kratos’s Rage Bar is complete, using Ragestones will grant Health instead.

Resources – 56600 Hacksilver and 20 Skap Slag.

13). Gauntlet Of Ares: Armor forged in the fashion of the Greek God of War. A blessing and a curse.

Rage Fiend – Massively increase Rage gained, but reduces the size of the Rage Bar and increase drain rate during Spartan Rage. These effects grow significantly as more pieces of the Ares armor set are worn.

Resources – 56600 Hacksilver and 20 Skap Slag.

Strength – 30

Defense – 52

Luck – 15

Cooldown – 22

Enchantment Socket – 3

14). Gauntlet Of The Valkyrie +: A true warrior’s armor, forged of metals from Valhalla. A Valkyrie’s essence favors well-rounded Stats.

Refreshing Light – Low Perk activation chance to instantly refresh all Runic Attack cooldowns on any successful Runic Attack kill.

Strength – 20

Defense – 63

Runic – 15

Vitality – 9

Cooldown – 23

15). Gauntlet Of Zeus: Amor forged in the fashion of the king of the Greek gods. A blessing and a curse.

Glass Ballista – Massively increases the damage of Krato’s standard attacks, but also intensifies the damage he receives. Both effects grow significantly as more pieces of Zeus armor set are worn.

Strength – 30

Defense – 30

Runic – 30

New Game Plus Mode – All Waist Armors

There are 15 additions in the waist armor. All these offer some extra benefits that you can read below.

1). Belt Of The Ancients +: Reinforced plates imbued with the power of an Ancient’s Heart grants this armor resistance to all Elemental damage.

Elemental Shielding – 33 percent resistance against FROST, BURN, AND POISON attacks. (Stacks up to to 85 percent max)

Resources – 56600 Hacksilver, 8 Ancient’s Rubble, and 20 Skap Slag.

Strength – 20

Defense – 50

Cooldown – 20

Enchantment Socket – 3

2). Warbelt Of The Traveler +: Reinforced with battled-hardened metal scraps from the Traveller’s armor. Increases VITALITY for warriors strong enough to wear it.

Resources – 56600 Hacksilver, 12 Traveler’s Grisly Trophy, and 20 Skap Slag.

Strength – 14

Defense – 60

Vitality – 45

Enchantment Socket – 3

3). Tyr’s Lost Unity Belt +: Belt forged from an offering made to Tyr: Blessed with Tyr’s Luck.

Tyr’s Luck – Low Perk activation chance to grant a short boost to STRENGTH, DEFENSE or RUNIC when damage is taken.

Resources – 56600 Hacksilver, 1 Offering to Tyr, 18 Aegir’s Gold, and 20 Skap Slag.

Strength – 12

Runic – 12

Defense – 48

Vitality – 7

Luck – 18

Cooldown – 15

Enchantment Socket – 3

4). Ivaldi’s War Belt Of Cursed Mist +: Mist Echoes imbue this armor with great power, and increase your resistance to the Cursed Mist of Niflheim.

Regenerate Essence – Adds a minimal amount of constant Health regeneration. (Stacks up to 5 times max)

Resources – 56600 Hacksilver, 5 Niflheim Alloy, 1 Ivaldi’s Rusted Armor, and 20 Skap Slag.

Strength – 18

Defense – 45

Runic – 40

Enchantment Socket – 3

5). Ivaldi’s War Belt Of Endless Mist +: Mist Echoes imbue this armor with great power, and increase your resistance to the Cursed Mist of Niflheim.

Regenerate Essence – Adds a minimal amount of constant Health regeneration. (Stacks up to 5 times max)

Resources – 56600 Hacksilver, 5 Niflheim Alloy, 1 Ivaldi’s Rusted Armor, and 20 Skap Slag.

Strength – 20

Defense – 58

Vitality – 25

Enchantment Socket – 3

6). Smouldering Brimstone Battle Belt +: Armour forged in the Realm of Fire. Upgrade with Smouldering Embers to release its true potential.

Aura of Fire – Moderate Perk activation chance to grant Aura of Fire, increasing STRENGTH and restoring a small amount of Health, when damage is taken. Equip the complete Smouldering Brimstones set to increase the chance.

Resources – 56600 Hacksilver, 18 Smouldering Ember, and 20 Skap Slag.

Strength – 37

Defense – 51

Vitality – 15

Enchantment Socket – 3

7). Blazing Magma War Belt +: Armour forged in the Realm of Fire. Upgrade with Smouldering Embers to release its true potential.

Magma Shield – Moderate Perk activation chance to create a fiery shield that inflicts BURN damage to enemies and prevents interruptions by attacks when damage is taken. Equip the complete Blazing Magma set to increase the chance.

Resources – 56600 Hacksilver, 18 Smouldering Ember, and 20 Skap Slag.

Strength – 20

Defense – 54

Cooldown – 32

Enchantment Socket – 3

8). War Belt Of Fallen Ash +: Armour forged in the Realm of Fire. Upgrade with Smouldering Embers to release its true potential.

Retaliation Of Fire – Moderate Perk activation chance to inflict concussive BURN damage to nearby enemies when damage is taken. Equip the complete Fallen Ash set to increase the chance.

Resources – 56600 Hacksilver, 18 Smouldering Ember, and 20 Skap Slag.

Strength – 20

Defense – 75

Enchantment Socket – 3

9). Sindri’s Royal Dwarven Waist Guard +: Waist Guard of the Dvegraeikr, crafted by Sindri. Rare metals favor RUNIC and COOLDOWN.

Frost Mastery – Increase all FROST damage inflicted by 15% (stacks up to 50% max).

Resources – 56600 Hacksilver, 1 Dragon’s Fury, and 20 Skap Slag.

Runic – 33

Defense – 56

Luck – 11

Cooldown – 26

Enchantment Socket – 3

10). Brok’s Royal Dwarven Waist Guard +: Waist Guard of the Dvegraeikr, crafted by Brok. Rare metals favor LUCK and STRENGTH.

Raging Fury – Increase the rate at which Rage is gained by 10% (stacks up to 30% max).

Resources – 56600 Hacksilver, 1 Dragon’s Fury, and 20 Skap Slag.

Strength – 33

Defense – 64

Luck – 19

Enchantment Socket – 3

11). Ivaldi’s War Belt Of Deadly Mist +: Mist Echoes imbue this armor with great power and increase your resistance to the Cursed Mist of Niflheim.

Regenerating Essence – Adds a minimal amount of constant Health regeneration (Stacks up to 5 times max).

Resources – 56600 Hacksilver, 5 Niflheim Alloy, 1 Ivaldi’s Rusted Armor, and 20 Skap Slag.

Strength – 26

Runic – 21

Defense – 50

Vitality – 15

Enchantment Socket – 3

12). COD Of War Underbelly-Guard: A curious garment with unusual properties.

Cry Haddock – Using a Healthstone or Ragestone grants a Protective Barrier, preventing damage from enemy attacks.

Resources – 56600 Hacksilver and 20 Skap Slag.

Strength – 15

Defense – 60

Vitality – 15

Luck – 37

Enchantment Socket – 3

13). War Belt Of Ares: Armor forged in the fashion of the Greek God of War. A blessing and a curse.

Rage Fiend – Massively increase Rage gained, but reduces the size of the Rage Bar and increase drain rate during Spartan Rage. These effects grow significantly as more pieces of the Ares armor set are worn.

Resources – 56600 Hacksilver and 20 Skap Slag.

Strength – 30

Defense – 52

Luck – 15

Cooldown – 22

Enchantment Socket – 3

14). Waist Guard Of The Valkyrie +: A true warrior’s armor, forged of metals from Valhalla. A Valkyrie’s essence favors well-rounded Stats.

Arcane Runic – High Perk activation chance to grant a Blessing of RUNIC when using a Runic Attack.

Strength – 20

Defense – 63

Runic – 15

Vitality – 9

Cooldown – 23

15). War Belt Of Zeus: Amor forged in the fashion of the king of the Greek gods. A blessing and a curse.

Glass Ballista – Massively increases the damage of Krato’s standard attacks, but also intensifies the damage he receives. Both effects grow significantly as more pieces of Zeus armor set are worn.

Strength – 30

Defense – 30

Runic – 30

New Game Plus Mode – All Talisman Armors

There are 13 additions in the Talisman. The full list is below along with their stats.

1). Hvergelmir Stone +: Summon a cleansing fog that restores a small amount of Health, and increases the amount of time Kratos can stay in the Cursed Mist of Niflheim.

Resources – 56600 Hacksilver, 8 Mist Echoes, and 23 Skap Slag.

Vitality – 20

Enchantment Socket – 1

Activate – L1 + CIRCLE

2). Sinmara’s Cinder +: Summon a raging Muspelheim maelstrom that prevents Krato’s attacks from being interrupted, reduces the amount of damage he takes, and inflicts normal and BURN damage to all nearby enemies.

Resources – 56600 Hacksilver, 14 Smouldering Ember, and 23 Skap Slag.

Strength – 20

Enchantment Socket – 1

Activate – L1 + CIRCLE

3). Talisman Of Unbound Potential +: Refresh all Runic Attack cooldowns. Also has a PASSIVE EFFECT that increases RUNIC when a Runic Attack is on cooldown.

Resources – 56600 Hacksilver, 4 Dust of Realms, and 23 Skap Slag.

Runic – 20

Enchantment Socket – 1

Activate – L1 + CIRCLE

4). Talisman Of Eternal Fury +: Gain a Rage Burst. Also has a PASSIVE EFFECT that increases the amount of Rage gained from combat as well as the duration of Spartan Rage.

Resources – 56600 Hacksilver and 23 Skap Slag.

Strength – 20

Enchantment Socket – 1

Activate – L1 + CIRCLE

5). Talisman Of Betrayal +: Activate while aiming to slow downtime. Ranged attacks in this mode are more powerful.

Defense – 10

Cooldown – 14

Activate – R3

6). Horn of Heimdall +: Unleash a powerful attack that inflicts STUN damage and knocks back nearby enemies. Also has a PASSIVE EFFECT that reduces this Talisman’s cooldown on successful blocks and parries.

Defense – 18

Activate – L1 + CIRCLE

7). Amulet Of Kvasir +: A last-second dodge activate Realm Shift, temporarily slowing down surrounding enemies.

Defense – 12

Vitality – 18

8). Talisman Of Concentrated Vitality +: Gain a burst of Health.

Defense – 12

Vitality – 18

Activate – L1 + CIRCLE

9). The Charm Of Infinite Storms +: Summon a storm of ice that prevents Kratos’s attacks from being interrupted, reduces the amount of damage he takes and inflicts normal and FROST damage to all nearby enemies.

Runic – 20

Activate – L1 + CIRCLE

10). Shattered Gauntlet Of Ages +: An ancient relic of Hel deemed too powerful to remain whole, fragments of its former strength lie scattered throughout the realms.

Defense – 18

Activate – L1 + CIRCLE

11). Talisman Of The Realms +: Summon a Realm Shift that temporarily slows down surrounding enemies.

Cooldown – 20

Activate – L1 + CIRCLE

12). Aegir’s Protection +: Create a small defensive zone that prevents Kratos’s attacks from being interrupted and reduces the amount of damage he takes. When upgraded, it restores a small amount of Health as well.

Defense – 17

Activate – L1 + CIRCLE

13). Golden Talisman Of Protection +: Activate immediately after being hit to recover faster. Also has a PASSIVE EFFECT that increases the timing window on parries, and greatly increases DEFENSE when blocking.

Strength – 12

Defense – 18

Activate – L1

New Game Plus Mode – All Axe Pommel Armors

There are nine additions in the Axe Pommel. The full list is below along with their stats.

1). Versatile Warrior’s Handle +:

Adept Warrior – Increases STRENGTH, DEFENCE, and LUCK. Upgrade to increase additional stats.

Strength – 16

Defense – 16

Luck – 16

2). Forbidden Grip Of The Ages +:

Word Of Ages – An ancient relic that increases all of Kratos’s Stats. Adds a concussive wave to the end of the R1 combo.

Strength – 14

Runic – 14

Defense – 14

Vitality – 14

Luck – 16

Cooldown – 14

3). HR/EZLA Farmadr’s Grip +:

Warrior’s Health Burst – Low Perk activation chance to grant a Health Burst on any successful ax hit.

Strength – 14

Vitality – 14

Luck – 20

4). Ymir’s Breath +:

Ymir’s Vengeance – Low Perk activation chance to create a FROST explosion on any successful ax hit.

Strength – 14

Runic – 18

Luck – 14

5). Retribution +:

Queen’s Wrath – R1 ax throw and recall become incredibly powerful. Low Perk activation chance to strike with a massively damaging explosion on any successful hit.

Strength – 16

Luck – 16

Cooldown – 20

6). Wing Of The Fallen +:

Power Of The Valkyrie – Moderate Perk activation chance on any successful kill to grant Power of the Valkyrie, increasing RUNIC and STRENGTH. (Stacks up to 3 times max)

Strength – 22

Cooldown – 16

7). Valkyrie’s Might +:

Strike Of The Valkyrie – Moderate Perk activation chance on any successful Executioner’s Cleave to grant Strike of the Valkyrie, causing a massive explosion on the next attack. Low Perk Activation chance to cause an explosion on any successful hit.

Strength – 16

Runic – 16

Luck – 22

8). Blight Bringer +:

Curse Of The Mist – Low Perk Activation chance to strike with an explosion curse that inflicts WEAKNESS to enemies on any successful hit.

Strength – 16

Runic – 16

Defense – 20

Luck – 22

9). Grip Of Tanngiost +:

Fist Of Thor – Low Perk Activation chance to strike with an explosion of lighting that inflicts SHOCK damage to all nearby enemies on any successful ax hit.

Strength – 16

Runic – 22

Luck – 16

New Game Plus Mode – All Blades Pommel Armors

There are seven additions in the Blades Pommel. Below are the full list and their stats.

1). Blightguard +:

Explosive Blight – Low Perk activation chance to strike with an explosive curse that inflicts WEAKNESS to enemies on any successful hit.

Strength – 16

Defense – 20

Vitality – 16

2). Grips Of The Valkyrie +:

Power Of The Valkyrie – Low Perk activation chance on any successful Blades hit to grant Power of the Valkyrie, increasing STRENGTH and RUNIC. (Stacks up to three times max).

Strength – 16

Runic – 16

Cooldown – 20

3). Grips Of The Cursed Flame +:

Gift Of Fire – Low Perk activation chance to plant a 3- second delayed firebomb on enemies on any successful Blades hit.

Strength – 16

Runic – 22

4). Explosive Grips Of Fire +:

Flametongue – Low Perk activation chance to plant a 3- second delayed firebomb on enemies on any successful Blades hit.

Strength – 16

Runic – 22

5). Grips Of The Forgotten Flame+:

Aura Of Fire – Moderate Perk activation chance on any successful hit to grant Aura of Fire, increasing STRENGTH and restoring a small amount of Health.

Resources – 75500 Hacksilver, 14 Smouldering Ember and 19 Skap Slag.

Strength – 16

Vitality – 22

Luck – 16

6). Grips Of The Maze +:

Cleansing Light – Very high Perk activation chance to restore some protection against the Cursed Mist of Niflheim on and any successful kill. Passively grants resistance to the Cursed Mist.

Resources – 75500 Hacksilver, 1500 Mist Echoes, and 19 Skap Slag.

Strength – 14

Vitality – 14

Luck – 20

7). Surtr’s Grip Of Flame +:

Wrath Of Flame – Low Perk activation chance to grant Wrath of Flame on any successful hit. Wrath of Flame significantly increases STRENGTH, restores a small amount of Health, and fires a wave of energy on regular attacks.

Resources – 75500 Hacksilver, 14 Smouldering Ember, and 19 Skap Slag.

Strength – 16

Runic – 22

New Game Plus Mode – All Enchantment Recipes

There are 15 additions in the Enchantment Recipes. The full list is below alongside their stats.

1). Bestla’s Frozen Shard +: Purchase a Perfect Enchantment that offers a random Stat bonus, along with a high chance to grant a short boost to STRENGTH when using the Mists of Helheim Runic Attack.

Resources – 12 Smouldering Ember and 3 Skap Slag.

2). Hymir’s Frozen Shard +: Purchase a Perfect Enchantment that offers a random Stat bonus, along with significantly increasing the duration of the Blessings of the Frost Runic Attack.

Resources – 12 Smouldering Ember and 3 Skap Slag.

3). Buri’s Frozen Shard +: Purchase a Perfect Enchantment that offers a random Stat bonus, along with significantly increasing the duration of Wrath of the Frost Ancient Runic Attack.

Resources – 12 Smouldering Ember and 3 Skap Slag.

4). Hrodr’s Frozen Shard +: Purchase a Perfect Enchantment that offers a random Stat bonus, along with increasing the damage inflicted by the Breath Of Thamur Runic Attack.

Resources – 12 Smouldering Ember and 3 Skap Slag.

5). Perfect Mark Of Kvasir +: Exchange the fully upgraded Amulet of Kvasir+ for a Perfect Enchantment that activates Realm Shift, temporarily slowing down surrounding enemies, on a last-second dodge.

Resources – 40000 Hacksilver and 1 Amulet of Kvasir.

Level 9 Upgrade – Defense 8 & Vitality 18.

6). Perfect Mark Of Tyr +: Exchange the fully upgraded Tyr’s armor set for a Perfect Enchantment that has a moderate Perk activation chance to grant short boost to STRENGTH, DEFENSE or RUNIC WHEN DAMAGE is taken.

Resources – 40000 Hacksilver, 1 Tyr’s Lost Unity Cuirass +, 1 Tyr’s Lost Unity Gauntlets +and 1 Tyr’s Lost Unity Belt +.

Level 9 Upgrade – Strength – 8, Runic – 8, Defense – 8, Vitality – 8, Luck – 15 and Cooldown – 8.

7). Perfect Mark Of The Traveler +: Exchange the fully upgraded Traveler+ armor set for a Perfect Enchantment that slowly regenerates a protective barrier that absorbs a single attack.

Resources – 40000 Hacksilver, 1 Breastplate of the Traveler +, 1 Gauntlet of the Traveler + and 1 War Belt of the Traveler +.

Level 9 Upgrade – Strength – 10, Defense – 20 and Vitality – 10.

8). Perfect Mark Of The Ancients +: Exchange the fully upgraded Ancient+ armor set for a Perfect Enchantment that grants 85% resistance against FROST, BURN and POISON attacks.

Resources – 40000 Hacksilver, 1 Pauldron of the Ancients +, 1 Gauntlet of the Ancients + and 1 Belt of the Ancients +.

Level 9 Upgrade – Strength – 20, Runic – 10 and Vitality – 10.

9). Perfect Mark Of The Protection +: Exchange the fully upgraded Golden Talisman of Protection + for a Perfect Enchantment that increases the timing window on parries, and greatly increases DEFENSE when blocking.

Resources – 40000 Hacksilver and 1 Golden Talisman of Protection +.

Level 9 Upgrade – Strength – 8 and Defense – 18.

10). Aurvandil’s Fiery Shard +: Purchase a Perfect Enchantment that offers a random Stat bonus, along with increasing the duration of the Gift of Apollo Runic Attack.

Resources – 12 Smouldering Ember and 3 Skap Slag.

11). Jarnsaxa Fiery Shard +: Purchase a Perfect Enchantment that offers a random Stat bonus, along with adding an explosive bomb to the Wrath of Artemis Runic Attack.

Resources – 12 Smouldering Ember and 3 Skap Slag.

12). Dagr’s Fiery Shard +: Purchase a Perfect Enchantment that offers a random Stat bonus, along with increasing the damage of the Tartarus Rage Runic Attack.

Resources – 12 Smouldering Ember and 3 Skap Slag.

13). Hyrrokkin’s Fiery Shard +: Purchase a Perfect Enchantment that offers a random Stat bonus, along with increasing the damage of the Blast of Hephaestus Runic Attack.

Resources – 12 Smouldering Ember and 3 Skap Slag.

14). Borr’s Fiery Shard +: Purchase a Perfect Enchantment that offers a random Stat bonus, along with a short boost to RUNIC when using the Hel’s Touch Runic Attack.

Resources – 12 Smouldering Ember and 3 Skap Slag.

15). Logi’s Fiery Shard +: Purchase a Perfect Enchantment that offers a random Stat bonus, along with an increasing the damage of the Nemean Crush Runic Attack.

Resources – 12 Smouldering Ember and 3 Skap Slag.

New Game Plus Mode – All Enchantments

There are 13 additions in the Enchantments. Below are the full list and their stats.

1). Njord’s Temporal Stone +:

Realm Shift – Meager perk activation chance to temporarily slow nearby enemies when damage is taken.

Runic – 8

Luck – 8

Cooldown – 18

2). Scale Of The Mighty +:

Aura Of Fire – High perk activation chance to grant a boost to STRENGTH and burst of Health when Krato’s Health drops to a critical level.

Runic – 18

Vitality – 10

3). Heart Of The Valkyrie +:

Protection Of The Valkyrie – Meager perk activation chance on any successful weapon hit to grant protection of the Valkyrie, giving 50% resistance to all status effects and the possibility of being staggered by enemy attacks.

Runic – 8

Defense – 18

Vitality – 8

Cooldown – 8

4). Andvari’s Soul +:

Destroyer’s Health Burst – Meager perk activation chance to grant Health Burst on any successful Runic Attack kill.

Runic – 15

Vitality – 8

Cooldown – 8

5). Asgard’s Shard Of Existence +:

Fortification – Holding L1 for several seconds grants Fortification, causing an explosive knockback after the next successful block.

Defense – 18

6). Leviathan’s Eye +:

Axe Throw Mastery – Increase damage of all ax throws by 6% (stacks up to 18% max).

Strength – 18

7). Brilliant Scale Of The Chained +:

Arcane Runic – Moderate Perk activation chance to grant a Blessing of RUNIC when using a Runic Attack.

Defense – 8

Cooldown – 15

8). Ivaldi’s Corrupted Mind +:

Aura Of Weakness – Nearby enemies, within 15 meters, are WEAKENED.

Strength – 8

Runic – 8

Defense – 18

Vitality – 8

9). Brilliant Mark Of The Dragon +:

Sprinter’s Unstoppable Aura – Sprinting for 3 seconds grants Unstoppable Aura, preventing interruption by enemy attacks.

Strength – 15

Cooldown – 4

10). Feathers Of The Fallen Servant +:

Blessing Of Swiftness – Slightly increases max sprinting speed.

Luck – 15

11). Heart Of Midgard +:

Bare-Handed Damage Increase – Increase the damage inflicted from all Bare-handed attacks by 6% (stacks up to 18% max).

Strength – 15

12). Heart Of Vanaheim +:

Fortune’s Strike – Moderate Perk activation chance to grant a short boost to RUNIC, STRENGTH, or DEFENSE on any successful hit.

Strength – 15

Cooldown – 4

13). Eye Of The Winged Chosen +:

Speedy Evasion – Gain a burst of speed and travel an increased distance then evading.

Cooldown – 18

New Game Plus Mode – Atreus Armor

Atreus gets three new updates in the armor part. The list is below.

1). Tunic Of The Champion: For a master of all disciplines. Massively increases Atreus’s melee damage and recovery speed, and decreases arrow recharge time.

Legendary Fighter – Has all the Perks of the Legendary Fighter Tunic.

Legendary Runic – Has all the Perks of the Legendary Runic Vestment.

Legendary Sharpshooter – Has all the Perks of the Legendary Sharpshooter Grab.

Resources – 136500 Hacksilver and 24 Skap Slag.

2). Vestment Of The Hunter: The prey becomes the predator. Massively decreases Atreus’s arrow recharge time and increases recovery speed.

Legendary Runic – Has all the Perks of the Legendary Runic Vestment.

Legendary Sharpshooter – Has all the Perks of the Legendary Sharpshooter Garb.

3). Garb Of The Last Jotunn: In tribute to the Jotnar left behind. Massively increases Atreus’s recovery speed and melee damage.