How to Get a Grapple Blade in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1: Underground lets you grapple and deal melee damage all in one with the Grapple Blade. With this item, you’ll be slashing enemies and traversing the brand-new map in no time.

Nothing beats seeing a place you’d like to go to and just being able to grapple toward it. However, what makes the Grapple Blade inherently different from the Grapple Glove or Spider-Man’s swinging webs is that this item is also a melee weapon, hence the Blade part of its name. Though this item isn’t as flashy as the Peter Griffin boss hurting his knee upon defeat, it’ll definitely come in handy. After all, there aren’t many items that help you get away and back at enemies. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get your hands on the Grapple Blade in Fortnite.

How to Find the Grapple Blade in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fortnite’s Grapple Glade can be bought from Steelsight at Rebel Roost for 400 gold. Alternatively, it can be randomly found on the ground as epic loot.

You won’t have a hard time getting 400 gold either by defeating bosses or looking for coffers. Steelsight will always be waiting for you somewhere in Rebel Rost in the northwest corner of the map.

If you don’t feel like going through all that trouble, look for the Grapple Blade as loot in the new POIs in Fortnite. Remember, it’s epic loot, so you should keep your eyes peeled for a purple-colored item.

Once you’ve got your hands on a Grapple Blade in Fortnite, using it is super easy. Grapple Blades work the same way Grapple Gloves did in Fortnite OG, but they also come with a melee attack you can unleash on enemies. It’s all super dynamic, and you can keep grappling right after dealing a burst of damage.