Will There Be a Live Event in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground?

While Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is revving up the excitement with its new Island and gripping narrative featuring “The Society” and its grip on Peely, there’s even more on the horizon, especially in the music department.

Fortnite’s music events have featured stars like Travis Scott and Eminem. These concerts draw millions of players worldwide to witness these groundbreaking live music concerts. Now that Eminem blasted the previous season apart it’s time to look to the horizon and ask, will Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 feature a live event in the near future?

Will Chapter 5, Season 1 Have a Live Music Event?

Image via Epic Games

Yes, through Twitter, Fortnite has announced Fortnite Festival on December 2, a live music event. The event is set to take place on December 9, 2023, while Chapter 5, Season 1 is still running.

Fortnite Festival will be hosted by none other than The Weeknd, who will be joining the likes of Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and BTS in becoming yet another Fortnite live performer. The event is suitable for players aged 12 and up (PEGI 12 rating), making sure a broad audience can join in on the fun.

However, there’s more to this festival than what meets the eye. Fortnite Festival is the game’s inaugural foray into the realm of music video games and is developed by Harmonix, the creators behind the iconic Rock Band series.

This time around, the mic gets tossed around at the audience. In the event’s description over at Epic Games, it’s stated that players can invite players to groove to the beats and immerse themselves in the rhythm of Fortnite Festival. Players can form bands with friends or go solo, belting out the greatest hits of their favorite artists on a virtual stage.