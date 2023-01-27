Hi-Fi Rush full achievements list – Requirements and more

Hi-Fi Rush is a game that wants to keep you moving and tapping your feet to the rhythm as you play through it. Doing all of this in beat while getting rid of enemy robots can be challenging but a ton of fun. As with any Xbox game, achievement hunters have a lot to look out for while playing through Chai’s journey. Here is a full list of all Hi-Fi Rush achievements and the requirements to get them.

Related: How to fix achievements not working errors in Hi-Fi Rush

Every achievement in Hi-Fi Rush and how to get them

There are a total of 61 achievements in Hi-Fi Rush, giving you up to 1,000 Gamerscore for earning them all. The top section here will be unhidden achievements with secret achievements that may give story spoilers revealed at the bottom.

Easy Listening – Beat every level on Easy difficulty

Well that was a rush! – Beat every level on Normal difficulty

I think I deserve some praise, here! – Beat every level on Hard difficulty

And the crowd goes wild! – Beat every level on Very Hard difficulty

Didn’t skip a beat! – Beat every level on Rhythm Master difficulty

I can’t see this ever being a problem again – Solve the problem once and for all in an epic battle

Thanks for the free chip, Peppermint! – Purchase and equip your first upgrade chip

Chip-tuned – Buy all chip slot capacity upgrades

I play my own way! – Buy and equip your first special attack

Whoa! There’s ANOTHER health bar!? – Increase your health enough to show a second health tier

I thing that’s enough health for now – Fully upgrade your health bar

Fully Powered Up! – Fully upgrade your Reverb Gauge

I have to read these things? – Find and read half of the Vandelay Vlogs

I have to read ALL of these things? – Find and read all of the Vandelay Vlogs

Feeling the beat! – Land 20 beat-hit attacks on enemies

Beat-hit mania – Land 500 beat-hit attacks on enemies

You got this, Peppermint? – Destroy 10 barriers when calling in Peppermint

You must like calling me in, Chai – Destroy 50 barriers when calling in Peppermint

Z-shielding’s got nothing on us! – Destroy 10 enemy shields when calling in Macaron

I think I found your calling, Macaron – Destroy 50 shields when calling in Macaron

Perfect Parry – Parry with perfect timing 15 times

Perfecter Parry-er! – Parry with perfect timing 200 times

Uh, they were broken when I got here – Defeat 200 Vandelay security robots

That’s a lot of junk metal… – Defeat 500 Vandelay security robots

Ok, well THEY came after ME! – Defeat 1,000 Vandelay security robots

Kissing the sky! – Perform 50 Aerial Raves

We’re Jammin’ – Pull off 20 Jam Combos

I’m not done with you yet – Overkill 20 enemies

First we parry, then we counter – Parry counter 20 times using any partner

Now this is how you fight like a team! – Parry counter 100 times using any partner

My Ultimate Setlist – Comp[lete all floors in the Rhythm Tower

I look cool. But I can look COOLER – Equip any costume

What a journey it was – Complete the Wall of Fame in the hideout

This was… not what I expected. – Have “The Artist” decorate your hideout

There’s such a thing as TOO helpful – Interact with every Smidge hint robot and complete their practice tips

Have we met before? – Find Vandelay HR’s investigator and hear all of its monologues

Who put gears in there? – Destroy your first Kale golden statue

Alright, that felt AWESOME! – Defeat an enemy with a Rhythm Parry Attack

I hit things with a guitar really well. – Finish a stage with a S rank for every Chorus on any difficulty

I’m untouchable! – Finish a stage without taking any damage on any difficulty

You can pet the cat! – Play with 808 in the hideout

Wanna hear my playlist? – Change the background music in the hideout

Does that say weakpoint? – Destroy QA-1MIL’s face in battle

I told you I’d be fine, Peppermint! – Complete the ride through production on the transit rail without taking damage

You ever parry a volcano? – Parry a volcanic rock outside of research and development

I am a good person who likes to help – Help out 3 Vandelay robots with their pressing issues

I’m trying to FOCUS HERE! – Find and shoot every hovering announcement drone

With our powers combined…and to the rhythm… – Perfectly time your take down of your largest foe yet in a musical finale

I saw all those hits coming a measure away! – Perfectly parry every non-boss enemy’s Rhythm Parry attack

Check out my moves! – Buy every combo and partner attack

OK, I THINK I know what I’m doing now – Do every combo attack in the Training Room

Secret achievements (story spoilers potential)