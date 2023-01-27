Hi-Fi Rush full achievements list – Requirements and more
Can you achieve them all fashionably?
Hi-Fi Rush is a game that wants to keep you moving and tapping your feet to the rhythm as you play through it. Doing all of this in beat while getting rid of enemy robots can be challenging but a ton of fun. As with any Xbox game, achievement hunters have a lot to look out for while playing through Chai’s journey. Here is a full list of all Hi-Fi Rush achievements and the requirements to get them.
Every achievement in Hi-Fi Rush and how to get them
There are a total of 61 achievements in Hi-Fi Rush, giving you up to 1,000 Gamerscore for earning them all. The top section here will be unhidden achievements with secret achievements that may give story spoilers revealed at the bottom.
- Easy Listening – Beat every level on Easy difficulty
- Well that was a rush! – Beat every level on Normal difficulty
- I think I deserve some praise, here! – Beat every level on Hard difficulty
- And the crowd goes wild! – Beat every level on Very Hard difficulty
- Didn’t skip a beat! – Beat every level on Rhythm Master difficulty
- I can’t see this ever being a problem again – Solve the problem once and for all in an epic battle
- Thanks for the free chip, Peppermint! – Purchase and equip your first upgrade chip
- Chip-tuned – Buy all chip slot capacity upgrades
- I play my own way! – Buy and equip your first special attack
- Whoa! There’s ANOTHER health bar!? – Increase your health enough to show a second health tier
- I thing that’s enough health for now – Fully upgrade your health bar
- Fully Powered Up! – Fully upgrade your Reverb Gauge
- I have to read these things? – Find and read half of the Vandelay Vlogs
- I have to read ALL of these things? – Find and read all of the Vandelay Vlogs
- Feeling the beat! – Land 20 beat-hit attacks on enemies
- Beat-hit mania – Land 500 beat-hit attacks on enemies
- You got this, Peppermint? – Destroy 10 barriers when calling in Peppermint
- You must like calling me in, Chai – Destroy 50 barriers when calling in Peppermint
- Z-shielding’s got nothing on us! – Destroy 10 enemy shields when calling in Macaron
- I think I found your calling, Macaron – Destroy 50 shields when calling in Macaron
- Perfect Parry – Parry with perfect timing 15 times
- Perfecter Parry-er! – Parry with perfect timing 200 times
- Uh, they were broken when I got here – Defeat 200 Vandelay security robots
- That’s a lot of junk metal… – Defeat 500 Vandelay security robots
- Ok, well THEY came after ME! – Defeat 1,000 Vandelay security robots
- Kissing the sky! – Perform 50 Aerial Raves
- We’re Jammin’ – Pull off 20 Jam Combos
- I’m not done with you yet – Overkill 20 enemies
- First we parry, then we counter – Parry counter 20 times using any partner
- Now this is how you fight like a team! – Parry counter 100 times using any partner
- My Ultimate Setlist – Comp[lete all floors in the Rhythm Tower
- I look cool. But I can look COOLER – Equip any costume
- What a journey it was – Complete the Wall of Fame in the hideout
- This was… not what I expected. – Have “The Artist” decorate your hideout
- There’s such a thing as TOO helpful – Interact with every Smidge hint robot and complete their practice tips
- Have we met before? – Find Vandelay HR’s investigator and hear all of its monologues
- Who put gears in there? – Destroy your first Kale golden statue
- Alright, that felt AWESOME! – Defeat an enemy with a Rhythm Parry Attack
- I hit things with a guitar really well. – Finish a stage with a S rank for every Chorus on any difficulty
- I’m untouchable! – Finish a stage without taking any damage on any difficulty
- You can pet the cat! – Play with 808 in the hideout
- Wanna hear my playlist? – Change the background music in the hideout
- Does that say weakpoint? – Destroy QA-1MIL’s face in battle
- I told you I’d be fine, Peppermint! – Complete the ride through production on the transit rail without taking damage
- You ever parry a volcano? – Parry a volcanic rock outside of research and development
- I am a good person who likes to help – Help out 3 Vandelay robots with their pressing issues
- I’m trying to FOCUS HERE! – Find and shoot every hovering announcement drone
- With our powers combined…and to the rhythm… – Perfectly time your take down of your largest foe yet in a musical finale
- I saw all those hits coming a measure away! – Perfectly parry every non-boss enemy’s Rhythm Parry attack
- Check out my moves! – Buy every combo and partner attack
- OK, I THINK I know what I’m doing now – Do every combo attack in the Training Room
Secret achievements (story spoilers potential)
- Problem solved… wait, what? – Discover the deeper mystery behind the SPECTRA doors on campus
- Out in a puff of smoke – Put out 10 fires in battle with Korsica
- This is a breeze! – Put out 50 fires in battle with Korsica
- Start with a bang! – Take out the last line of defense in Quality Assurance
- Cream of the Crop – Come out on top with a battle against the head of Production
- This will cost you big time – Drain development’s budget, removing creative control
- The Negotiator – Remove the head of Security from the equation
- Headliner – Be the showstopper for the head of Marketing
- Time to pay up! – Settle the bill with the head of Finance
- Who’s the boss now? – Take it up with the CEO, and come out on top