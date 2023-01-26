How to fix achievements not working errors in Hi-Fi Rush

For some people, hunting achievements can be the whole reason why you pursue a game. People are very serious about getting that notification and their profile getting a little more gamerscore. Unfortunately, some people playing Hi-Fi Rush have noticed they haven’t been earning their achievements. Here are some tips to fix it.

How to get Hi-Fi Rush achievements working again

If you are not getting any achievements in Hi-Rush, the first thing you should do is completely back out of the game and restart your system. If you are on Xbox X or S, press Menu (the button with three lines) on the game tile and make sure that you don’t have the Quit option available and that it is not in your Quick Resume library. When everything is clear, do a full restart to refresh your achievement library.

As you go to restart your console or PC, we recommend also checking your internet connection. Achievements are tied to your connection, so make sure that everything is running fine. Do a quick internet speed test and if everything seems fine, you can write off that being the problem.

There may also be a possibility that you are earning the achievements, but just not receiving the notification. If you have the Xbox app on your phone, you can look here to see notifications pop up. You could also just check the achievement library for Hi-Rush to see if they are appearing without the pop-up animation.

If nothing above appears to have worked, we recommend checking the Xbox Server Status page. If any cloud service or other part of the Xbix service is down, you will receive your achievements when it is back up.

If none of the above worked, contact Xbox Support.