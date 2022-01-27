hitman-3-silent-assassin-guide-for-bangkok

Bangkok is one of the most recognizable locations from Hitman 2016 due to the marketing campaign that surrounded it at launch. In this mission, Club 27, you’ll need to kill a rockstar and his expensive lawyer while the rockstar’s band is recording their album in a hotel. This guide explains how to complete the mission with the rank of Silent Assassin.

Loadout

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need a couple of items for this route. You must bring along a silenced pistol, such as the Krugermeier 2-2 Dark, and the Lethal Poison Vial. You’ll also need the Electronic Key Hacker or another device that opens electronic locks. We’ve chosen to smuggle it in through Agent 47’s room, which is one of the easiest methods for getting it into the hotel. The starting location is the riverside landing outside the entrance.

Step 1: Kill the lawyer

Screenshot by Gamepur

From your starting location, run in through the hotel’s main entrance and take the path on your right to the restaurant. You need to poison one of the meals in the kitchen before anyone notices you. If you do this quickly, you won’t be caught, and you’re guaranteed to kill your first target with minimal effort. See below for a map reference for the location of the food.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, run to reception and speak to the NPC on the desk to get Agent 47’s room key. You need to run upstairs and go inside to pick up the Electronic Key Hacker from the bedroom. Follow the map marker for your smuggled item to pick this up.

Step 2: Get the microphone and a disguise

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, you need a microphone and a disguise for the kill you’re going to set up. Exit Agent 47’s hotel room and turn left. At the end of the corridor is room 207, which you need to use your Electronic Key Hacker to get into. You could subdue a guard to get the keycard for this if you wanted to try to make things more challenging.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inside the room, you’ll find a passed-out member of the band’s crew by the bed. You need to pick up the microphone in the back just beyond him by the window. You have to wear a disguise that’s been dumped in the bathroom in the same suite. Once you have both of these, it’s time to head over to the recording studio.

Step 3: Get to the recording studio

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make your way to the large glass doors almost directly opposite Agent 47’s hotel room entrance. The doors lead onto the roof, but there’s a camera above them. Shoot this out when no one is looking, then sneak out and turn left. See below for a map reference for this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Keep going left until you reach the edge of the roof. Ensure you shoot out the second camera on your way to avoid being spotted. Now turn right and then right again to steer clear of the guards on the roof ahead of you. By now, the gardeners on the roof should have split up, and the one that remains nearby will look away. Use this opportunity to sneak left to the opposite side of the hotel and go in through the nearest doors you can find.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now it’s a simple case of sneaking over to the stairs, avoiding any NPCs that will see through your disguise and security cameras. You can move through some of the rooms to avoid certain NPCs. When you’re on the top floor, you’ll be in the recording studio.

Step 4: Swap the microphone and kill your target

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inside the recording studio, go to the booth at the end and swap the microphones over. The one you put on will kill the target when you trigger a voltage increase later. Now you need to go back to the sound desk.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Interact with the sound desk to trigger a small game in which you fix up the audio for the song. This is incredibly simple, and the solution can be seen in the image above. The first column is the top choice, the second is the second, the third is the third, and the fourth is the top choice again.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you’ve fixed the sound, you need to wait for the target to come and sing. Then, when they’re in the booth using the microphone, turn the voltage on it to max using the box next to the sound desk. This will kill the target, and then you can walk down all the flights of stairs and back to the hotel entrance to find an exit.