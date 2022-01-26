hitman-3-silent-assassin-suit-only-guide-for-paris

Paris is the first location that most Hitman fans remember from the Hitman reboot trilogy. It’s the first proper outing that Agent 47 has, allowing him to stretch his wings and give players a real sense of the scale that each location can have. This guide shows you how to kill both targets with a rank of Silent Assassin without changing out of your suit. It also completes one of the location’s unique assassinations, adding bonus experience at the end if you’ve never done it before.

Loadout

Screenshot by Gamepur

You don’t need to bring anything for this route. In fact, it’s better not to bring a gun at all because of a frisk point you need to pass through. We’ve opted for The Temper Suit from The Wrath Termination Escalation because it’s a fantastic entry in Agent 47’s wardrobe. We’ve also used the basic starting location of the red carpet because it’s the most accessible.

Step 1: Get the invitation

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first thing you need to do is get the invitation for the Iago auction on the top floor. This is in a bathroom on the ground floor. Enter through the main door and follow the red carpet to the right. Go through the large doors and then turn right. There’s a bathroom behind another door on your left. See below for a map reference for this bathroom.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 2: Get the fireworks remote

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, head out to the bar and follow the garden to the left. You need to get to the two guards standing outside the door to check if you have an invitation, but allow every other NPC through without one. See below for a map reference for these guards.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the top of the stairs, you’ll see a corridor that’s guarded and a door to its right. You need to sneak through the door on the right and into the room beyond, where you’ll be trespassing. Keep an eye on the guards patrolling the corridor to the left using instinct. Then, when they’re not looking, go through the open door on your left and then up the passage on the left to the upper walkway around the fashion show.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll now see a mechanic and a guard next to him on a desk. You need to sneak close to them and disable the electronics to their right. Once the mechanic has been distracted, turn the electronics back on to avoid further investigation. Hide behind the crate behind you on this walkway, wait for the guard to walk away, then subdue the mechanic and dump his body in the container.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can then pick up the fireworks remote from the desk and return to the top of the stairs through the room you trespassed in earlier. However, keep an eye out for guards patrolling that upper walkway because they could surprise you.

Step 3: The kill

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s time to go up the final flight of stairs in the mansion. This is the one where you’ll be frisked, so make sure you don’t have any illegal items on you. Once you’re at the top, trigger the fireworks display with the remote, then head to the balcony by going through the room on your right and into the door on your left. You should see one of your targets walking onto the balcony as the fireworks start.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When the target is on the balcony, wait for her to lean against the edge, use instinct to check that the second target is directly underneath her, then push her onto him. This will kill both targets but count as an accident, so your Silent Assassin rating will remain intact. Now you can return the way you came and take any exit you want. The safest is at the front, where you started the mission.