Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC – Best New Weapons

The Burning Shores DLC adds a plethora of new weapons to Horizon Forbidden West. These weapons are some of the most powerful in the game and will help you take down the overpowered machines you encounter in the new region. This guide shows you the best new weapons you can acquire in the Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC, including what builds they’re perfect for and where to find them.

Related: Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC Walkthrough – Quests, Collectibles, Challenges & Machines

What are the best new weapons in the Burning Shores DLC?

Most of the new weapons in the Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC have their merits. Below, we’ve outlined what we believe are the best. Note that some of these require Brimshine to purchase, so use our Brimshine Location guide to find as much as you need. Of course, weapons are far more interchangeable with skills than Outfits are, so you’ll likely be able to make use of one or more of these across any build. If you’re looking for a great new outfit from the DLC, check out our best Outfit guide.

The Emperor’s Reign Hunter Bow

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can buy The Emperor’s Reign from the Hunter vendor in Fleet’s End for 3,000 Metal Shards and 8 Brimshine. This Hunter Bow packs in tear and precision damage, and packs in one additional arrow type for a total of three. It’s built for stealth builds, perfect for any player that specializes in sneaking and attacking while making maximum use of concentration.

Eye of the Storm Warrior Bow

Screenshot by Gampur

Eye of the Storm costs 3,000 Metal Shards and 8 Brimshine from the vendor in Fleet’s End and is a beast for warrior builds. Three elemental damage types in a quick-fire bow that will hit enemies with an onslaught of arrows so fast you won’t be able to get through your concentration meter without crafting more ammo. This is a great weapon for those players that like to cater their weapons to deal the most damage possible against enemies.

Gravesinger’s Lament Sharpshot Bow

Screenshot by Gamepur

For 8 Brimshine and 3,000 Metal Shards with the Fleet’s End vendor, you can own Gravesinger’s Lament and really nail your targets. This is another great bow for dealing precision damage but relies more heavily on shearing off parts than it does on stealth.

The Tie That Binds Ropecaster

Screenshot by Gamepur

Give the vendor in Fleet’s End 3,000 Metal Shards and 8 Brimshine and you could own The Tie That Binds. This one is built for pinning down your targets in a couple of ropes, but will also dole out damage across Fire and Plasma elemental types. It’s brilliant if you’re planning on talking a colossal machine like a Thunderjaw.

Eternal Vengeance Boltblaster

Screenshot by Gamepur

Spend 3,000 Metal Shards and 8 Brimshine with the Fleet’s End vendor, and you’ll net yourself Eternal Vengeance. This weapon gives you three new options to open up opportunities for bigger attacks on the largest machines in the Burning Shores DLC.

Distant Thunder Shredder Gauntlet

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you may expect at this point, you can buy Distant Thunder from the Fleet’s End weapon vendor for 3,000 Metal Shards and 8 Brimshine. It’s a pretty decent Shredder Gauntlet, pummeling foes with pretty much constant damage if you keep throwing out ammo.

Skyhammer Blastsling

Screenshot by Gamepur

Skyhammer is a weapon you’ll pick up from a container while completing the Heaven and Earth mission in the Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC. It’s got three elemental damage types and almost instantly pushes machines over into a damage over time state, regardless of the ammo you use.

Specter Gauntlet

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Specter Gauntlet is a Zenith weapon you unlock by completing The Stars in Their Eyes quest. It fires futuristic projectiles at enemies and can even be upgraded to include a railgun. Both amo types have an alternate fire that hits targets with a homing beacon, where all subsequent shots will land.

How to upgrade the Specter Gauntlet

Screenshot by Gamepur

To upgrade the Specter Gauntlet, you need to complete the side quest called In His Wake. You can pick this quest up from Fleet’s End after completing The Stars in Their Eyes. You get a reward for looting the mini-boss at the end of this quest, and can use it to craft the upgrade for the Specter Gauntlet that gives you the railgun.

Honorable Mention: Toy Bow

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Toy Bow is a joke weapon in the Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC. It’s actually an easter egg for The Last Of Us Part 2, and deals a measly 1 damage to any enemy you’re silly enough to go up against with it.

How to Get the Toy Bow

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the Toy Bow, you need to fly to a tall building close to the Slaughterspine site near Fleet’s End. See above for a map reference for this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you arrive at the location, look for the tall building with a section in the side you can see a Datapoint through. Fly up, drop off your Sunwing, and glide into the building. You can find the Toy Bow in a container inside the destroyed apartment.