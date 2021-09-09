How to activate a rift after purchasing it from a character in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 14 is to activate a Rift after purchasing it from a character. Characters can be found all over the map, but only a limited number of them can sell you a rift.
Below is a list of all the characters that sell Rifts, and you can find the exact locations of them marked on the map below. Just make your way to any of the characters, buy the Rift using 245 Gold Bars, and use it to finish up the challenge and earn a cool 30,000 XP for your Battle Pass.
Once you buy the Rift, just activate it and you will be teleported high above the map and will be able to deploy your glider again if you wish. If you manage to use it close enough to another player, they will be sucked up into the air with you, which can be a lot of fun.
- Beast Boy
- Rick Sanchez
You can find the rest of this week’s challenges below:
Week 14 Legendary Quests
- Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone – 15,000 XP
- Warn characters of impending doom (0/3) – 45000 XP
- Place warning signs (0/4) – 30000 XP
- Shut down the radar dishes (0/2) – 30000 XP
- Spoil the Mole’s sabotage attempt (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Confront the mole (0/1) – 30000 XP
Week 14 Epic Quests
- Activate a rift after purchasing it from a character (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Collect foraged items at Corny Complex (0/4) – 30000 XP
- Destroy alien eggs (0/3) – 30000 XP
- Eliminate an attached alien parasite (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Ignite structures in Holly Hatchery and Corny Complex (0/25) – 30000 XP
- Damage opponents while in a vehicle (0/150) – 30000 XP
- Pop tires on IO vehicles (0/1) – 30000 XP