How and when to pre-order God of War Ragnarok – editions, bonuses, and dates
Ragnarok is almost here.
After months of fans speculating over its release date and even potential delays, God of War Ragnarok finally has an official release date. Due to this being a first-party triple-A release, you can expect a ton of editions ranging from a basic package to extensive collector’s editions for hardcore fans. Our guide covers God of War Raganrok’s different editions, as well as when and where you can pre-order them.
When and where to pre-order God of War Ragnarok
Pre-orders for all editions of God of War Ragnarok open up on July 15 at 10 AM local time. For North American consumers, pre-orders begin at 10 AM ET. Our guide will be updated with retailers once the pre-order period starts.
God of War Ragnarok editions and bonuses
Regardless of the version purchased, any user that buys God of War Ragnarok before release gets two bonuses — the Kratos Risen Snow Armor and the cosmetic Atreus Snow Tunic. This applies even to the game’s Standard Edition.
God of War Ragnarok Standard Edition
The God of War Ragnarok Standard Edition is exactly as it sounds. It is the most basic package that grants you the game, available either digitally or physically. The only possible extras are the early purchase bonuses outlined above.
God of War Ragnarok Digital Deluxe Edition
The God of War Ragnarok Digital Deluxe Edition comes with the following bonuses:
- Official God of War Ragnarok soundtrack
- Dark Horse Digital mini artbook
- Avatar set
- PlayStation 4 theme
- Kratos Darkdale Armor
- Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)
- Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos
- Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe
All of the in-game items are unlocked through story progression.
God of War Ragnarok Collector’s Edition
The God of War Ragnarok Collector’s Edition includes everything in the Digital Deluxe Edition, along with its own unique extras as follows:
- Steelbook case
- Two-inch carvings of the Vanir twins
- Dwarven dice set and dice bag emblazoned with the Yggdrasil symbol
- 16-inch replica of Thor’s Mjolnir
All of these physical goodies are contained within a special box that resembles the Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine. It’s worth noting that the included steelbook case is only for show. A disc is not included with the God of War Ragnarok Collector’s Edition. Rather, it comes with a download code.
God of War Ragnarok Jotnar Edition
The God of War Ragnarok Jotnar Edition includes every digital and physical bonus from all previous editions except for the dwarven dice set. However, it also adds the following exclusive items:
- Seven-inch vinyl record with two songs from composer Bear McReary
- Falcon, bear, and wolf pin set
- Replica of the Legendary Draupnir Ring
- Brok’s dice set and bag emblazoned with the Huldra Brother’s brand
- Yggdrasil cloth map
Just as with the Collector’s Edition, the Jotnar Edition does not come with a disc despite the inclusion of a steelbook case. Owners only get a download code.