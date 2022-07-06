How and when to pre-order God of War Ragnarok – editions, bonuses, and dates

After months of fans speculating over its release date and even potential delays, God of War Ragnarok finally has an official release date. Due to this being a first-party triple-A release, you can expect a ton of editions ranging from a basic package to extensive collector’s editions for hardcore fans. Our guide covers God of War Raganrok’s different editions, as well as when and where you can pre-order them.

When and where to pre-order God of War Ragnarok

Pre-orders for all editions of God of War Ragnarok open up on July 15 at 10 AM local time. For North American consumers, pre-orders begin at 10 AM ET. Our guide will be updated with retailers once the pre-order period starts.

God of War Ragnarok editions and bonuses

Regardless of the version purchased, any user that buys God of War Ragnarok before release gets two bonuses — the Kratos Risen Snow Armor and the cosmetic Atreus Snow Tunic. This applies even to the game’s Standard Edition.

God of War Ragnarok Standard Edition

The God of War Ragnarok Standard Edition is exactly as it sounds. It is the most basic package that grants you the game, available either digitally or physically. The only possible extras are the early purchase bonuses outlined above.

God of War Ragnarok Digital Deluxe Edition

Image via PlayStation

The God of War Ragnarok Digital Deluxe Edition comes with the following bonuses:

Official God of War Ragnarok soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital mini artbook

Avatar set

PlayStation 4 theme

Kratos Darkdale Armor

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe

All of the in-game items are unlocked through story progression.

God of War Ragnarok Collector’s Edition

Image via PlayStation

The God of War Ragnarok Collector’s Edition includes everything in the Digital Deluxe Edition, along with its own unique extras as follows:

Steelbook case

Two-inch carvings of the Vanir twins

Dwarven dice set and dice bag emblazoned with the Yggdrasil symbol

16-inch replica of Thor’s Mjolnir

All of these physical goodies are contained within a special box that resembles the Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine. It’s worth noting that the included steelbook case is only for show. A disc is not included with the God of War Ragnarok Collector’s Edition. Rather, it comes with a download code.

God of War Ragnarok Jotnar Edition

Image via PlayStation

The God of War Ragnarok Jotnar Edition includes every digital and physical bonus from all previous editions except for the dwarven dice set. However, it also adds the following exclusive items:

Seven-inch vinyl record with two songs from composer Bear McReary

Falcon, bear, and wolf pin set

Replica of the Legendary Draupnir Ring

Brok’s dice set and bag emblazoned with the Huldra Brother’s brand

Yggdrasil cloth map

Just as with the Collector’s Edition, the Jotnar Edition does not come with a disc despite the inclusion of a steelbook case. Owners only get a download code.