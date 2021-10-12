How and when to watch the Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies reveal

Call of Duty: Vanguard is quickly approaching with a new campaign and multiplayer for players to jump into. However, Treyarch will be developing a Zombies mode for another studio’s game for the first time ever. Being one of the biggest pillars of the Call of Duty series, we are super excited to see what is new in Zombies this time around. Luckily, we are getting a dedicated reveal this week. Here is how and when to watch the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal.

The Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies reveal will be held on October 14 at 8 AM Pacific/11 AM Eastern time. You can catch everything shown off by watching the Call of Duty YouTube channel.

The tweet announcing the reveal is promising some surprises for Zombies fans.

Zombies + Dark Aether + Demons!? 🤘#Vanguard is bringing one of your favorite modes with a sinister twist.



📆 Oct 14th

🕘 8AM PT



See you there. pic.twitter.com/spn9SWwvvo — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 12, 2021

We have known that Vanguard Zombies would be featured in the Dark Aether storyline started in Black Ops Cold War, so this will be a prequel of sorts to the events of what we have seen the last year. The tweet above shows a couple of characters we have yet to see in Call of Duty Zombies. Craig Houston, the lead writer on the Zombies team, has promised a more occult-focused story in Vanguard than we have seen before, which lines up with the demon appearing in this image and the zombies with what looks like third eyes on their foreheads.

The Nazi who takes center stage in the image is a new face (and maybe is missing his left eye, which has been a theme in the Dark Aether story), and he is holding a Golden Rod. The Golden Rod has made multiple appearances in the past as a very important item for teleporting. Looking speculatively at this image tells us he used the Golden Rod to bring in the demon and the zombies. We expect some kind of cinematic showing him activating it will be featured alongside a good look at the first Zombies map.