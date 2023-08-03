Baldur’s Gate 3: How Twitch and YouTube Integration Works in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 takes an innovative approach to dialogue options in multiplayer campaigns. All players will be able to vote on which options they want to take, and the game will do some arcane math to figure out which option wins.

This can even be extended to a steamer’s audience on Twitch or YouTube. However, it’s not entirely clear how the whole thing works. That’s why we’ve put together this guide explaining how an audience can interact with a streamer’s playthrough of Baldur’s Gate 3 whether they’re watching on YouTube or Twitch.

How Baldur’s Gate Twitch & YouTube Audience Integration Works

On Twitch, each dialogue option is numbered, and viewers can comment with the relevant number to cast a vote for which option they prefer. Both the streamer and viewers see each percentage vote next to each dialogue option, leading to tense situations where a streamer wants one outcome and the audience wants something very different.

The game will also take advantage of the Twitch overlay system, giving players a way to interact with the players’ inventory and character sheets, seeing their items, skills, spells, etc. This allows the viewers to make an informed decision based without asking the streamer for information.

There are event more interactions that viewers can have with streamers, but they won’t be revealed until specific encounters occur in the game. If viewers want to have an impact, they need to watch every stream form their favorite content creator to ensure they don’t miss a thing.

How to Get the Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch Extension for Audience Integration

To get the Twitch Extension for audience integration in Baldur’s Gate 3, streamers need to download it from Larian Studios’ website. While it’s possible to find and download the extension through Twitch, the download link on the developer’s website is direct and reliable.

Streamers will need to connect their Larian account through the extension before they can use it. From there, they’ll be able to have their audience vote on what happens in their game, whether it’s dialogue choices or initiative rolls. This will give them something fun to do while waiting to get their Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch Drops.

How Baldur’s Gate Twitch and YouTube Integration Would Have Worked on Stadia

At one point in time, before Stadia was shut down by Google, Larian Studios had plans to enable Twitch and YouTube integration with Baldur’s Gate 3 on the platform. Players would have be able to use “Crowd Choice” while streaming, and cast a vote for what happens within the part. this could have drastically changed the experience for the streamer, though unfortunately we’ll never know the full extent of how this was planned to be implemented.