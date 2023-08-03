Baldur’s Gate 3: How Concentration Works & What It Does in BG3

Whenever a spellcaster attempts to perform a spell in Baldur’s Gate 3, some of these attacks require all of their attention to manifest. For example, a Wizard trying to create a shroud of fog cannot summon the spell and then have it linger.

They must continually think about that spell and ensure it remains active during combat. This requires a spellcaster to maintain Concentration. If a spell requires a character’s Concentration, they continually keep that spell in place, but if that Concentration is broken, that spell dissolves, and the spellcaster has to cast it again to summon it once more. Here’s what you need to know about how Concentration works in Baldur’s Gate 3.

What Concentration Does in Baldur’s Gate 3

Before using a spell, you can hover over it to see if it will require a spellcaster’s Concentration in Baldur’s Gate 3. If it does, it will say, “Concentration,” underneath the spell description right next to the range a spellcaster is capable of using the spell. Once used and summon, on the top left of their avatar in your party group, you can see an outline of the spell icon. While a spellcaster is concentrating on this spell, it will remain in place, at the set location, or will be constantly working during combat.

Concentration is also required for some abilities in Baldur’s Gate 3. For example, a Ranger, a minor spellcaster, can use Hunter’s Mark on a foe. If their Concentration is broken after failing a saving throw, the spell fails, and they will have to reapply it, or it will go away after the enemy has perished.

You can see how long these spells will remain active in the world by hovering over the effect and seeing the timer on the left side of your screen. You’ll want to keep your eye on the Concentration spells to see how much longer they’re going to be during an encounter, or outside of combat in Baldur’s Gate 3.

There is a chance your character may lose Concentration during combat. If your spellcaster gets hit by an enemy, they will need to make a Concentration check for the spell, unless they have a Feat protecting them from this outcome. There’s a good chance you might lose it when you’re hit, but there are ways to boost this, and I recommend double-checking how you can protect your spellcaster’s Concentration.