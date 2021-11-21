How to climb up rocky cliffs in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are plenty of obstacles in your way in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and players will need to learn some ways to get around them. The primary one is Hidden Moves, and it is exactly one of these that will help you to climb up rocky cliffs.

In order to get this Hidden Move, you will need to have two others at your disposal already, Rock Smash and Strenght. If you have Defog it will be helpful for the route up to where Rock Climb is but isn’t essential.

Rock Smash – This one is found by visiting Oreburgh Gate. A Hiker there will give you the move at the entrance. It’s not usable until you beat the first gym, however.

– This one is found by visiting Oreburgh Gate. A Hiker there will give you the move at the entrance. It’s not usable until you beat the first gym, however. Strength – Can be found at the peak of The Lost Tower on Route 209.

Late in the campaign, you will be tasked with going to the lakes to deal with Team Galactic. The final lake you will need to go to is Lake Acuity. Go along the path through Mount Coronet by going to either Eterna City or Celestic Town. Go along Route 216, then Route 217. On Route 217 you will get hit with a blizzard. Keep to the left and you will find a cabin, and inside will be TM Rock Climb. This will give you the ability to climb rock cliffs, but you will need to defeat the seventh gym leader before you will be able to use it.