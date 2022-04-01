How Diamond Dynasty Conquests work in MLB The Show 22

Conquests are back for Diamond Dynasty in MLB The Show 22. For those who are new to MLB The Show, Conquests is a single-player mode that involves players beating CPU teams. But, there’s a twist. Each time, in a very Civilization-like manner, has set up its own home base and owns territories. In order to come out on top, you’ll want to knock those teams out of the map.

So, what else do you need to know about Conquests? Let’s go over our primer for them in MLB The Show 22.

The basics

In Diamond Dynasty Conquests, the ultimate goal is rather simple: take over all the territories on the map. Territories are denoted by the hexagonal figures on the screen. Empty figures mean that the territory is free and can be taken over, while colored ones, which will also display either a team logo or number, denote that a team already controls that particular area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fans are very important to Conquest. Fans, denoted with an M, simply means that you have manpower. The more fans that you have, the more territories you can take over and the more you’ll be able to fend off opposing teams. Why? Well, Conquest does involve simulating.

Aside from taking rival home site (denoted by team logo), regular territories can be taken over simply by simulating through the game. To do this, take one of your territories with fans, and select a rival territory. This will initiate a battle. Battles can only take place among territories that border with each other. You will have the option to either play the game out, or simulate it. We recommend simulating in virtually all situations, unless you’re looking for practice.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The phases

In Diamond Dynasty conquests, there are a number of phases that you’ll need to get familiar with. These phases are as follows:

Attack – The phase in which you can take over vacant territories and other teams' territories. In order to attack vacant territories, you'll need to have more than one Fan in a particular territory. If you do, you can take an adjacent one over. To take over an opposing team's territory, hover over it and you can either simulate or play a game. Win the game, and you take over the territory. Keep in mind that you'll want a fan advantage, or otherwise you'll have to face the other team on a higher difficulty.

Steal Fans – This is the phase where you can play an opposing team, and take some of their fans to bolster your own territory. The amount of fans you can steal will depend on how many fans that team has left, plus the difficulty you play on. However, you won't be able to take over a territory in this phase.

Reinforce – This is where you can reinforce your own territories with more fans. Ideally, you'll want to bolster territories that border other teams' regions. This will ensure that you can successfully fend off an attack from another stronghold.

Move – This is the phase in which you can move fans from one territory you control to another.

What else?

Traditionally, each Conquest also a number of goals. The goals are pretty straight-forward, and you should be able to complete all of them by filling up the map. Examples include taking over the teams in a particular region, to gaining a certain amount of fans. Some goals, on the other hand, can be turn-based. This could include taking over a team’s home base within a set number of attack turns.