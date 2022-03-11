How does Script Quality work in BitLife

When you’re becoming an actor in BitLife, not only can your acting skills come into the play, but the writers who worked on the screenplay. While your acting will matter quite a bit, so does the quality of the writers who worked on the piece you’re about to perform. This means you’ll need to study Script Quality to make sure what you’re working on is worthwhile. This guide covers how Script Quality works and what it does in BitLife.

You’ll want to review the script as an actor before accepting a role. Underneath each of the potential choices you could join, you’ll see Script Quality. This reflects the writer’s talent that created the script and how good it is. If you’re eager to find some of the best roles for your character to audition for, we recommend choosing any of the pieces with a higher Script Quality.

The roles with the highest Script Quality have the chance for the actors to earn rewards and gain a better reputation in the film industry. Of course, when you’re starting and auditioning for smaller titles, the script quality won’t matter as much, and you don’t want to be hung up on it. Instead, focus on getting your foot in the door and finding the roles that will pay you to be an actor. However, as you gain more esteem and have the chance for larger roles, Script Quality will matter more later in your career.