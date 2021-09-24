How ethereal items work in Diablo 2: Resurrected

The items you pick up in Diablo 2: Resurrected will be critical to your character as they progress through the game. Many of them define your builds, enhancing your abilities to augment and amplify your powers. Every so often, you might encounter an ethereal item. It looks slightly different than the traditional items you found throughout your adventure. What makes ethereal items unique, and how do they work in Diablo 2: Resurrected?

When you encounter an ethereal item, it will have a bonus to damage or defense, which varies on the item. That means any item that is marked as ethereal is typically better than the standard item. You can easily find them in your inventory by the fact that the object appears transparent.

However, the drawback to ethereal items is that you will not be able to repair them. Despite placing them in the Horadric Cube, any ethereal item will not be repaired. Even if an item is self-repairing, it will eventually break. Although, it makes them a practical choice to place on any hireling you have following you and assisting you during your adventure. When the item breaks, you will be unable to repair it and have to sell it or destroy it.

These items can be beneficial to have, but you won’t be able to use them forever unless you give it a Zod rune, making it indestructible.