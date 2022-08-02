Favors are essential in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Forgotten Saga as they can give you an edge on your next Nilfheim run. You can purchase them back at Odin’s camp before choosing to go on another run, but these are expensive, and you will want to consider which ones will benefit you the most before making a purchase. This guide covers how Favors work in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Forgotten Saga and how you can best use them.

How to get Favors in the Forgotten Saga

Favors are special items you can purchase before you set out on another Forgotten Saga run. You can grab them by speaking with Nar, who is in Odin’s camp. They will have numerous Favors for sale for you, and you will have a chance to purchase them so long as you have the Memories currency available. Memories are items you earn as you progress through the Forgotten Saga, which means if you want more, you need to attempt to assault Niflheim more times, trying to free Baldr from his imprisonment.

Related: How Niflheim Skills work in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Forgotten Saga

Screenshot by Gamepur

The types of Favors you can buy vary. You can choose to grab one where the Merchants offer a 30% discount on all items. There’s another where you can choose to start your next Forgotten Saga run with one of the weapons you used in the previous run. Another Favor, one of our favorites, has it, so the next three chests you open on your next Forgotten Saga run will contain Legendary Weapons, potentially setting you up for a spectacular adventure and even making it to the end.

You will need to buy these Favors before you start your run. Favors do not last multiple times. They are only available for the next run, and when you return to Odin’s camp, you must repurchase them to make use of them.