How Frosted Health works in God of War Ragnarok

There are multiple enemies you’re going to encounter in God of War Ragnarok. How you fight against them will vary, and you’ll want to remain on guard whenever a new opponent enters your sights. You will need to use every weapon available to you. Some enemies have a distinct blue glow around their health bars, indicating they have Frosted Health. Here’s what you need to know about Frosted Health in God of War Ragnarok.

What does Frosted Health do in God of War Ragnarok?

When you encounter an enemy with Frosted Health, the only way to remove that frost is to use the Blades of Chaos. This is because they do enough fire damage to make it easier to cut through these enemies. However, if you use your fists or your Leviathan Axe, there’s no way to properly damage them, which will prevent you from taking them down.

Related: Where to find Forged Iron in God of War Ragnarok

You can use any ability or weapon combo while using your Blades of Chaos. You only have to land a few hits before the Frosted Health disappears and the real health bar of your enemy appears. This will happen several times throughout your journey, so you want to upgrade and improve each weapon through your journey with Kratos and Atreus. If you prefer to use your fists against an opponent, you can do this after the Frosted Health has disappeared.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The same goes for any Fiery Health, which is when you want to use your Leviathan Axe against them. The concept remains the same, but it depends on what weapon you need to use during the battle. Of course, you can always switch weapons after their protected health has dropped, but prepare for it to return, and that will vary on the type of difficulty you’re playing in God of War Ragnarok.