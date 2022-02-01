How get the Keycard and open the Vault in Covert Cavern in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

As Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 rolls on, more changes continue to arrive on the map. Update 19.20 introduced the Covert Cavern POI. The Covert Cavern is somewhat reminiscent of the Grotto from back in the Ghost Vs Shadow days of the game. Covert Cavern can be found just to the northeast of Camp Cuddle.

The flooded cavern certainly looks fun, and there is plenty to do in it. One of the things players can do is open up the Vault to get their hands on some very nice loot. To do so, they will need the Covert Cavern Keycard.

This is easier said than done as the Keycard is held by a powerful IO Brute called Gunnar. The Brute has 650 health, along with 650 shields, making him extremely tanky. He is armed with a Mythic SMG that he will drop when eliminated, can do a charged dash attack, and will also throw grenades.

Once players take him out and pick up the Keycard that he drops, a marker will appear on the screen guiding them to the Vault. Players will need to be careful, as it will be easy to get caught off guard while fighting the Brute, so try to ensure no other players are in the area before you take him on.

The Brute can be found patrolling the Covert Cavern area, so carefully search for him and only start the fight when you are ready.