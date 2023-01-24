How Locked Labyrinths work in Forspoken

Forspoken is filled with side content for you to explore and items for you to discover. With the world being shattered by The Break, many of the structures have turned into ruins that house ancient artifacts as well as deadly beasts. As you venture into the unknown, you will discover detours called Locked Labyrinths. These large underground structures are home to some difficult challenges but they also give some of the best rewards. This guide will show you everything you need to know about Lost Labyrinths in Forspoken.

How to find and complete Locked Labyrinths in Forspoken

All of the side content in Forspoken is called detours. These are optional areas that you can visit to get extra rewards, crafting materials, and Mana. Locked Labyrinths are just one of the many different detours you can find throughout the world of Athia. These structures have the appearance of large cages with pools of energy in the center. Once you discover one of the Labyrinths, walk into the center of the energy pool and press the interact button to enter it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Locked Labyrinths are one of the many ways you can test your combat capabilities in Forspoken. Each Labyrinth has rooms of enemies that you can fight to gain rewards. Think of it as a gauntlet of enemies that you must fight through to reach a boss. When the boss is defeated, you will gain a reward. After each room of enemies, you will come across an obelisk like the one in the image above. These allow you to leave the Labyrinth at any time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you have defeated all of the enemies in a Labyrinth, you will enter a room with a boss fight. The boss is typically pretty difficult so make sure you bring plenty of Healing Draughts in case you take damage. Once you defeat the boss, enter the final room to get some treasure, Mana, and learn a little about the world of Athia.