The crops you place on your Island Sanctuary will need time to grow before you can use them in Final Fantasy XIV. While waiting for them to grow, you want to nourish them and ensure they have plenty of water to complete this cycle effortlessly. However, this process will take several days. Here’s what you need to know about how long crops take to grow on Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV.

Crops growth timer on Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV

The time for your crops may vary on the type you use and put into the ground. You can see the crop growth timer on the seed before you use it. You can review it in Crop Mode on your Islekeep Index, where you can review the seeds you’ve gathered on your Island Sanctuary.

Related: How to use the Islekeep’s Index in Final Fantasy XIV

Screenshot by Gamepur

For example, the first seeds you receive from the Produce Producer, the Island Pumpkin Seeds, will take two days to complete growth. At the end of the two-day period, you can gather them up and add them to your collection, or you can Cull them. If you Cull these seeds by removing them from the plot, you will have an empty location to place seeds down for any you wish to harvest. Any seed you place in the Cropland will require you to water them, or you can wait until your Island Sanctuary has received rain.

Following the end of this growth period, you can harvest these resources and use them as you see fit. You can inspect their progress by examining your crops and visiting them on your Cropland.