How long does it take to beat Ghostwire: Tokyo?

Ghostwire: Tokyo will have you playing as Akito alongside the spirit of KK as the two attempt to rid Shibuya of a dense fog, full of supernatural enemies. At the same time, a mysterious group prepares a deadly ritual. Your primary focus will be taking down this group as you cleave your way through the city, battling many spirits, and potentially saving a handful who need your help. There’s a linear main story in Ghoswire and plenty of side quests for you complete. How long does it take for you to beat Ghostwire: Tokyo?

Suppose while playing the game, you only focused on doing main story missions, doing side quests to earn enough experience to level up a few times to gain additional health. In that case, we imagine it should only take you 10 hours to complete. This may vary depending on the difficulty you set in Ghostwire. A harder difficulty would require you to complete more side quests and require enough experience for more skill points and maximum health.

For those who want to complete the main story and nearly all of the side quests, it will take you a bit longer to work through those. To complete almost everything, we’d estimate that it would take you 25 to 30 hours. Again, the total will vary based on the difficulty you set. A harder difficulty will make the game much more challenging to complete, turning regular encounters in the street into much more harrowing fights.

Overall, Ghostwire is a shorter game than you might expect compared to some of the more prominent open-world titles recently released.