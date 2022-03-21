How long is building disabled in Fortnite? Answered

Building structures has always been the big gameplay feature that separates Fortnite from the other battle royales on the market. You have undoubtedly seen plenty of videos of players quickly building a tower to give themselves the height advantage on the battlefield. If you are playing the game at the start of Chapter 3, Season 2, you will notice you can not currently build anything. How long is building disabled in Fortnite?

When you jump into Fortnite and realize that you can’t build anything, there is no need to worry. The change is 100% intentional and will only be temporary. Epic Games are debuting a new mantling mechanic with world traversal at the start of the new season. To promote players giving it a try, they have shut down building.

Nothing’s out of reach anymore! Mantling is an all new mechanic that allows you to scale walls with ease. Jump in now to try it out. pic.twitter.com/VS99IJQ2H3 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 21, 2022

Building will not be accessible to players for the first nine days of Chapter 3, Season 2 in Fortnite. That leaves Arena and Save the World as the only areas in the game where you can quickly build structures for the first week-plus of the season.

Taking down building has been a very divisive decision in the early going of the new season. Some players love it because they can exploit a skill that others simply don’t have. On the other hand, players who don’t feel comfortable with the building mechanic will always be on an even playing ground with others. Regardless of your feeling on the matter, things will be back to normal soon.