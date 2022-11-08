How long is God of War Ragnarok, and how many hours does it take to beat it?

God of War Ragnarok is a massive adventure where Kratos and Atreus work together to try and prevent Ragnarok from happening. Their quest will take them throughout the nine realms, battling all types of beasts and mythological creatures. Unfortunately, though, their adventure is not endless. It does have an ending, and it won’t be as long of a game as you might expect. Here’s what you need to know about how long God of War Ragnarok is and how many hours it takes to beat it.

How long will it take you to beat God of War Ragnarok?

We were playing on the Give Me Balance difficulty setting, which was the setting right at the center of the others. It features a good balance of combat gameplay, not proving too difficult, and making it efficient to progress through the story. From start to finish, we believe it will take many of you 25 to 30 hours to beat the game and watch the credits roll.

Related: All status effects in God of War Ragnarok and what they do

Although it took us roughly this time, it will vary based on how difficult you play the game. You might take longer if you go through the harder difficulties, such as Ge Me No Mercy or Give Me God of War, the ones higher than Give Me Balance. For those who select to go with Give Me God of War, you will not be able to lower the difficulty throughout the game, and you will need to make a fresh restart to adjust the difficulty.

In addition, there are multiple side quests, collectibles, lore pieces, and secret locations for you to find throughout the nine realms. Because these are optional, they are not required to complete the game. However, for those looking to complete everything in God of War Ragnarok, this will likely take much longer than the standard playthrough game time. We imagine this will be closer to 40 to 50 hours, depending on the difficulty you play.