How many chapters are in Dead Space? Full chapter list

The Dead Space remake is a love letter to the Dead Space series, and every aspect of the original game has been touched in some capacity. Many remakes have come and gone for classic games of yesteryear, and the Dead Space remake leans much closer to Resident Evil 2’s reimagining than the Last of Us Part I in terms of how much has changed since the original. Isaac can now speak, weapons have alt-fire modes, and new puzzles have been added. One thing that hasn’t changed much is the number of chapters. This guide will break down how many chapters are in Dead Space.

Related: The Dead Space trophy list spoils a new change from the original

The full Dead Space chapter list

The 2008 original featured 12 distinct chapters and the remake doesn’t stray in this regard. Each chapter features a bevy of changes, additions, and new puzzles to encounter. Isaac Clarke is now fully voiced, providing deeper story interactions throughout the game with additional cutscenes and deeper ties to the second and third Dead Space titles. All of the changes add up to a much longer game, despite the number of chapters remaining the same.

Screenshot Via Gamepur

Chapter 1: New Arrivals

New Arrivals Chapter 2: Intensive Care

Intensive Care Chapter 3: Course Correction

Course Correction Chapter 4: Obliteration Imminent

Obliteration Imminent Chapter 5: Lethal Devotion

Lethal Devotion Chapter 6: Environmental Hazard

Environmental Hazard Chapter 7: Into the Void

Into the Void Chapter 8: Search and Rescue

Search and Rescue Chapter 9: Dead on Arrival

Dead on Arrival Chapter 10: End of Days

End of Days Chapter 11: Alternate Solutions

Alternate Solutions Chapter 12: Dead Space

The Dead Space remake has been modified to make the USG Ishimura a fully rendered location that players can navigate without a single loading screen. This allows you to travel seamlessly to earlier chapters and explore areas to find weapon upgrades, hidden story logs, and more. It also features multiple difficulty levels. This will let you customize your trip through all 12 story chapters the campaign has in store.