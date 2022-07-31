How many Digimon are there in Digimon Survive? Answered

Digimon Survive takes a slightly unconventional angle on the classic digital monster-collecting series. Where the detective-themed Digimon: Cyber Sleuth landed on an RPG model that’s somewhere between Pokémon and Persona, this entry is much more of a visual novel with a smattering of turn-based tactical battles. It’s also a darker turn for the series, with a band of students finding themselves trapped in an alternate world that’s under siege by mysterious forces. But, as you make you way through this dangerous world, the most important question is: how many pets can you collect along the way?

How many Digimon are there?

The exact number of Digimon in Digimon Survive is a bit of a moving target, and it really depends on how you want to count. If you count every Digimon you can collect in the game, including a few variants and the limited-time exclusive Guilmon, you end up with 118. The official count according to the game’s menu, though, sits at 113. Either way, there are plenty of monsters to recruit, Digivolve, and command as you try to uncover the mysterious threats at work in this dark take on the long-running series.

How to recruit new Digimon

If you’re planning to fill out the entire roster of Digimon during your time with the game, you have a couple of options: either recruit wild Digimon or Digivolve low level monsters into higher level versions. Either way, though, you’ll have to start by learning to negotiate with Digimon during battles. This involves using your turn to talk with them, and answering a few questions in a way that helps them sympathize with you. If your answers are satisfactory, you’ll have the option to either ask for items or befriend the monster, the latter of which is dependent on a percentage chance roll.