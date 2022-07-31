Every Digimon featured in Digimon Survive

With a massive roster of 113 Digimon to collect (not counting a few variant monsters), Digimon Survive has no shortage of creatures for you to bring on this dark, story-heavy take on the long-running series. There are also a few Digimon that make appearances in the game, but that you aren’t able to collect, so we haven’t included them in our list.

There’s also the complicated matter of Guilmon, who is available in game, but only to players who purchase the Digital Month One Edition of the game. Some North American players with a physical copy from Gamestop might be able to secure Guilmon in their game, but only if they save their receipt. If the game is purchased in the early window, there should be a code on the receipt that will unlock Guilmon in game.

All Rookie Digimon

Agumon

Betamon

Biyomon

Dracmon

Falcomon

Floramon

Gabumon

Gazimon

Gomamon

Gotsumon

Guilmon (early digital exclusive)

Kunemon

Labramon

Lopmon

Palmon

Patamon

Renamon

Syakomon

Tentomon

All Champion Digimon

Angemon

Birdramon

Cyclonemon

Deltamon

Diatrymon

Dobermon

Dokugumon

Fangmon

Flymon

Garurumon

Gatomon

Greymon

Growlmon

Guardromon

Ikkakumon

Kabuterimon

Kiwimon

Kuwagamon

Kyubimon

Leomon

Meramon

Numemon

Sangloupmon

Seadramon

Seasarmon

Shellmon

Togemon

Tyrannomon

Turuiemon

Tuskmon

Vegiemon

Wendigomon

All Ultimate Digimon

Andromon

Angewomon

Antylamon

Arukenimon

Blossomon

Blue Meramon

Cerberusmon

Crowmon

Deramon

Etemon

Garudamon

Gigadramon

Ice Leomon

Jewel Beemon

Lillymon

Magna Angemon

Marin Devimon

Megadramon

Mega Kabuterimon

Mega Seadramon

Mermaimon

Metal Greymon

Monzaemon

Myotismon

Okuwamon

Skull Greymon

Taomon

Triceramon

War Growlmon

Were Garurumon

Zudomon

All Mega Digimon

Anubismon

Azulongmon

Baihumon

Bancho Stingmon

Beelzemon

Boltboutamon

Ceresmon

Ceresmon Medium

Cherubimon

Dinorexmon

Ebonwumon

Fanglongmon

Gallantmon

Gran Kuwagamon

Hercules Kabuterimon

Magnadramon

Machinedramon

Marine Angemon

Metal Garurumon

Metal Seadramon

Phoenixmon

Piedmon

Plesiomon

Plutomon

Puppetmon

Rosemon

Saber Leomon

Sakuyamon

Sakuyamon (alternate)

Seraphimon

Spinomon

War Greymon

Varodurumon

Zhuqiaomon

All Super Ultimate Digimon