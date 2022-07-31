Every Digimon featured in Digimon Survive
Who made the cut?
With a massive roster of 113 Digimon to collect (not counting a few variant monsters), Digimon Survive has no shortage of creatures for you to bring on this dark, story-heavy take on the long-running series. There are also a few Digimon that make appearances in the game, but that you aren’t able to collect, so we haven’t included them in our list.
There’s also the complicated matter of Guilmon, who is available in game, but only to players who purchase the Digital Month One Edition of the game. Some North American players with a physical copy from Gamestop might be able to secure Guilmon in their game, but only if they save their receipt. If the game is purchased in the early window, there should be a code on the receipt that will unlock Guilmon in game.
Related: Who are the voice actors in Digimon Survive? Full Voice Cast
All Rookie Digimon
- Agumon
- Betamon
- Biyomon
- Dracmon
- Falcomon
- Floramon
- Gabumon
- Gazimon
- Gomamon
- Gotsumon
- Guilmon (early digital exclusive)
- Kunemon
- Labramon
- Lopmon
- Palmon
- Patamon
- Renamon
- Syakomon
- Tentomon
All Champion Digimon
- Angemon
- Birdramon
- Cyclonemon
- Deltamon
- Diatrymon
- Dobermon
- Dokugumon
- Fangmon
- Flymon
- Garurumon
- Gatomon
- Greymon
- Growlmon
- Guardromon
- Ikkakumon
- Kabuterimon
- Kiwimon
- Kuwagamon
- Kyubimon
- Leomon
- Meramon
- Numemon
- Sangloupmon
- Seadramon
- Seasarmon
- Shellmon
- Togemon
- Tyrannomon
- Turuiemon
- Tuskmon
- Vegiemon
- Wendigomon
All Ultimate Digimon
- Andromon
- Angewomon
- Antylamon
- Arukenimon
- Blossomon
- Blue Meramon
- Cerberusmon
- Crowmon
- Deramon
- Etemon
- Garudamon
- Gigadramon
- Ice Leomon
- Jewel Beemon
- Lillymon
- Magna Angemon
- Marin Devimon
- Megadramon
- Mega Kabuterimon
- Mega Seadramon
- Mermaimon
- Metal Greymon
- Monzaemon
- Myotismon
- Okuwamon
- Skull Greymon
- Taomon
- Triceramon
- War Growlmon
- Were Garurumon
- Zudomon
All Mega Digimon
- Anubismon
- Azulongmon
- Baihumon
- Bancho Stingmon
- Beelzemon
- Boltboutamon
- Ceresmon
- Ceresmon Medium
- Cherubimon
- Dinorexmon
- Ebonwumon
- Fanglongmon
- Gallantmon
- Gran Kuwagamon
- Hercules Kabuterimon
- Magnadramon
- Machinedramon
- Marine Angemon
- Metal Garurumon
- Metal Seadramon
- Phoenixmon
- Piedmon
- Plesiomon
- Plutomon
- Puppetmon
- Rosemon
- Saber Leomon
- Sakuyamon
- Sakuyamon (alternate)
- Seraphimon
- Spinomon
- War Greymon
- Varodurumon
- Zhuqiaomon
All Super Ultimate Digimon
- Omegamon