How many endings are in Fire Emblem Engage? answered

Fire Emblem isn’t known for having multiple endings, though a few entries in the series such as Fire Emblem Awakening and Fire Emblem: Three Houses did feature multiple endings depending on your actions throughout the game. That leaves many players wondering if Fire Emblem Engage is similar by having multiple endings or if the game only has one outcome. So that begs the question, how many endings are there in Fire Emblem Engage?

Related: All post-campaign content in Fire Emblem Engage

All the endings in Fire Emblem Engage

There are two endings in Fire Emblem Engage. How you get them both is fairly simple. In the final chapter when you’re fighting the final boss: you can either defeat Sombron like you’re supposed to or lose to him. Defeating him will get you the good ending as well as a post-credits scene. However, if you die and decide not to use a Time Crystal after your defeat, you will get the bad ending. The bad ending has Alear waking up to learn from Sombron that all their allies are dead and that they are now a part of Sombron’s army. Shortly after this cutscene, you will get a game over screen and you will be allowed to restart from the start of the fight.

Related: All max donation rewards for each region in Fire Emblem Engage

Are there pairing endings in Fire Emblem Engage

Unfortunately, there are no special endings you get for pairing units up despite there being romance in the game. In previous games, you would get a tiny snippet of how each couple ended up after the game. In place of that, you do get a brief description of what happened to your individual units after the events of the game. This will contain stats on them, such as their class, wins and losses, and what their most used Emblem was.