How many levels of New Game Plus does Elden Ring have? Answered

New Game Plus in Elden Ring, available after beating the final boss and entering Journey 2 following the credits or at the Roundtable Hold, is a returning staple of Souls games. There are several increasingly difficult levels to New Game Plus, as usual, but the reality is a little more nuanced.

Every Souls game handles the mode a little differently, and Elden Ring is no different. This time around, difficulty and rewards will continue to increase up to the eighth playthrough. Known as NG+7, the final spike in challenge is a whopper, though it’s unlikely to match the jump between a first playthrough and the first new game.

New Game Plus levels continue to increase infinitely following NG+7, but neither the difficulty nor the rewarded Runes follow suit. Players can go through as many different iterations of Elden Ring as they please, collecting weapons, upgrade materials, boss equipment, and so on, without additional restrictions. In other words, NG+100, should someone be insane enough to put that many hours into exploring the Lands Between, will feel no different from NG+7.

There isn’t any requirement to enter any New Game Plus, of course, as the open world remains available if players choose to stay in their original playthrough. NG+7 and beyond are always there to overcome for those looking to take on additional hardship.