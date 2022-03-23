The many locations in Ghostwire: Tokyo are full of collectibles and tasks for you to complete as you work your way through the city. There are multiple districts with similar things for you to find, such as Jizo Statues, Relics, and side quests for you to complete. Trying to find them all can feel overwhelming if you want to complete them. A good thing to help you out are the Offering Boxes. Here’s what you need to know about how Offering Boxes work in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

When you approach the boxes, you’ll need to make a specific offering as you approach. You’ll have the option to make a small offering or a larger one. Depending on what you want assistance with, you may need to offer the highest amount of money.

Upon making the offering, you’ll have several options to pray for at the offering box to make things easier in Ghostwire. For example, you can choose to pray for more Jizo Statue locations, recover health or SP, for more money, or several unique options. After you pray, it will come true. You might receive more health back, acquire additional SP, or know the location of a nearby Jizo Statue that you may have missed during your exploration.

These are helpful to assist in narrowing down the larger city. However, in our experience, the Offering Boxes do not refresh, so use them wisely.