How Prayer Beads work in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Prayer Beads are a tool you’ll discover as you explore Ghostwire: Tokyo. Akito will wear these during his journey through the city, and they provide unique buffs you’ll want to consider using, regardless of the difficulty you’re playing on in the game. This guide covers how Prayer Beads work and why you should use them in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Prayer Beads offer a passive buff to Akito that will augment one of his many abilities. For example, one of the first Prayer Beads you may find will be the Gust Beads I, which give you a 20% boost on all of your Wind-Elemental attacks. These are a passive buff that you do not have to activate or use during combat.

You’ll be able to find more as you explore Ghostwire, and you can unlock additional Prayer Bead slots to develop larger buffs. You can only hold three Prayer Beads at a time once you fully unlock all of them through your skill tree. If you’re looking for more Prayer Beads to add to your arsenal, we recommend adventuring off the beaten path of Ghostwire and exploring the side quests, exploring the game, or cleansing shrines.