Spectral Food is one of the several consumables you can use in Ghostwire: Tokyo. You can use it alongside the traditional food you find in the game, but it works slightly differently. You want to know what type of food you have equipped to receive the most benefits, and Spectral Food will play a key part in it. This guide will cover how Spectral Food works in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Not only will Spectral Food increase your health and your maximum health, but it gives you a quick passive buff to boost your abilities. This passive buff will vary based on the type of Spectral Food you eat. You’ll be able to see what kind of buff you have on the lower-left-hand corner of your screen. If you have multiples of the same Spectral Food, you can consume them one after another to keep the passive buff going.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re trying to find more Spectral Food, you can locate it as you explore the city. Alternatively, you can visit any of the markets in the game buy it using Meika. Similar to regular food, Spectral Food will be on sale, and it should be relatively inexpensive. You can increase the number of Consumables you’ll be carrying, such as Spectral Food, in the Equipment Skills menu.